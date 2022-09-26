Genshin Impact concert 2022 anniversary event: Start date, free Primogems & more

The Genshin Impact concert will soon begin, giving Travelers the opportunity to listen to various musicians and claim some free Primogems. Here’s everything you need to know about this Genshin Impact anniversary event.

The second Genshin Impact anniversary event is just around the corner, with the festivities kicking off when the 3.1 update goes live. Not only is HoYoverse giving out a number of free Primogems, Wishes, and hosting other in-game events – there’s also the return of the highly anticipated Genshin Impact concert.

Melodies of an Endless Journey will see the developers collaborate with musicians to recreate some of the game’s most iconic soundtracks. So, if you wish to know more about this Genshin Impact anniversary event and all the concert rewards, then our handy hub has you covered.

Contents

Genshin Impact concert start date

The Genshin Impact concert event will take place on October 2 at 12:00 (UTC+8). This means Travelers won’t have to wait that much longer before the live event begins airing on the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Genshin Impact concert rewards

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact concert features a number of in-game rewards.

To celebrate the Genshin Impact concert release, HoYoverse will be giving out the following rewards:

Mora ×20,000

Primogems ×30

These items can be claimed by heading over to the official Genshin Impact website and sharing your own concert pass. Once you have copied the link to your pass, the Mora and Primogems can be claimed from your in-game mailbox.

If that wasn’t enough, the Genshin Impact concert will also give 500 random Travelers the following merchandise:

Genshin Concert 2022 Series Character Mood Gift Box

Genshin Concert 2022 Series Commemorative Hologram Ticket

The winners of the Genshin Impact concert giveaway will be announced before the event begins on October 2 at 12:00 (UTC+8).

Genshin Impact concert 2022 merchandise

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact concert will enable Travelers to purchase official merchandise.

As part of the Genshin Impact concert anniversary event, HoYoverse will also be releasing a number of official music-themed merchandise. The collectible badges, postcard set, and commemorative hologram tickets all feature characters in their own unique concert dress.

These limited-time items can all be purchased via the official Genshin Impact website.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 2022 concert. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build | How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Impact pick rates