Genshin Impact Phantom of the Night Event: Dates, how to play & rewards

The latest Genshin Impact event features a new activity and some exciting rewards for players. Here’s all you need to know about the Phantom of the Night event.

HoYoverse’s regular content updates have made Genshin Impact one of the most beloved gacha games on the market since its launch in 2020. As well as new banners, free characters, and explorable regions being added, events are also a huge part of the in-game experience.

The Phantom of the Night event is here to celebrate upcoming character, Arlecchino, who will be released with the 4.6 update on April 25, 2024.

HoYoverse The Phantom of the Night event is focused on upcoming 5-star Arlecchino.

The Phantom of the Night event began on April 19, 2024, and will run until April 25, 2024, 23:59 PM (UCT +8)

Make sure to check it out sooner rather than later to earn the exclusive rewards.

How to play the Phantom of the Night event

Before you can take part in the Phantom of the Night event in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to have reached at least Adventure Rank 10 in the game.

After meeting this requirement you can start by logging in via the official event page. Once it begins, interact with all the investigation points in the scene to gather clues, then enter the room at the end and find the treasure.

Phantom of the Night rewards

After finding the treasure, you’ll be able to claim a handful of rewards including:

x40 Primogems

x3 Agnidus Agate Fragment

x2 Mystic Enhancement Ore

x20,000 Mora

x1 Exclusive event wallpaper (you must share the event after completing it to obtain this reward)

