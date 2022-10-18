Genshin Impact Albedo banner rerun: Is it worth the Primogems?

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

The Genshin Impact Albedo banner rerun enables Travelers to pull for the 5-star Geo character, but is Albedo worth the Primogems?

Phase 2 of the Genshin Impact 3.1 update is well underway, which means Travelers can pull on the Albedo banner. Albedo originally made his debut in Version 1.2 and since then, the Chief Alchemist continues to be a powerful pick in the game.

The Kreideprinz is known for providing huge amounts of extra damage to his team, dealing AoE Geo attacks when his allies get hit. So, if you wondering whether you should spend your precious Primogems on the Albedo rerun banner or simply wish to unlock his Constellation buffs, then you’ll be wondering if he is worth pulling for.

Is the Albedo banner worth pulling on?

Yes, the Albedo banner is worth pulling on if you want a powerful Geo character. While he may not place as highly as Zhongli on the top Genshin Impact pick rates list, he is still a great choice for Travelers looking for a versatile sub-DPS unit.

In fact, this 5-star Sword character can unleash a lot of AoE damage with both his Elemental Skill and Burst, especially when you use our best Albedo build. This makes him particularly useful in the Spiral Abyss, where the added Geo explosions can eliminate grouped enemies.

HoYoverse This is the third time Albedo has received a banner rerun.

While Albedo doesn’t offer any defensive shields, his ability to deal damage when he’s subbed out makes him incredibly useful. Once your enemies are close, simply activate his abilities and then switch to your DPS and watch as your foes obliterate themselves whenever they so much as dare to hit you.

It’s because of his ability to function as a sub-DPS that makes Albedo such a fantastic Geo unit in the Genshin Impact meta.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about whether the Albedo banner rerun is worth it. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build | How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Impact pick rates