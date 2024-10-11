Best Archetypes for every quest and bounty in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Every Archetype in Metaphor: ReFantazio can technically get the job done, but if you want to crush it, you’ll need to build the right squad to handle each dungeon or area. After all, this game is all about exploiting the enemy’s weak spots!

Forget Personas and Demons. In Metaphor, it’s all about syncing with your Followers‘ Archetypes, each with their own skillsets. You can even mix and match skills and passives between them to create a powerhouse.

Article continues after ad

In this guide, I’ll break down the best Archetype combos to help you breeze through every mission and bounty in the game.

Best Archetypes for the Catacombs: Necromancer Takedown

Dexerto/ATLUS

The beast Archetype team against the enemies in the Cathedral is a Mage, a Healer, and a Knight.

The Catacombs are full of Walking Dead, who are weak to Light. The best way to counter them is with a Healer with Hama. He can also make sure the team’s healed up if they take damage. With the Mage, you can take care of the Lifewrought Gargoz in the upper levels, who are weak to wind magic like Cyc. The Knight will shield your more feeble Archetypes from damage with Knight’s Proclamation.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Archetypes for Belega Corridor: A Bullish Embargo

Dexerto/ATLUS

The best Archetype team against the enemies in Belega Corridor and the Guptauros is two Knights and a Seeker. If you’ve already unlocked the Magic Seeker and Knight, you’re golden.

You’ll need to work on your Royal Virtues to unlock this quest. The Guptaurus isn’t a fan of staves, so you’ll be safer if you don’t bring a Healer or Mage, even if their magic could come in handy. The enemies here are weak to Piercing damage, which is exactly the kind of damage that the Knight and Magic Knight have. Have your Seeker inherit Blizz from your Mage to deal some extra magic damage and bring him down.

Article continues after ad

Best Archetypes for Maneater Manjula Bounty

Dexerto/ATLUS

To beat the Lord of Tradia Desert, make sure you bring a Mage with Blizz unlocked, a Knight, and a Warrior. If you’ve unlocked the Magic Seeker and Magic Knight, use them instead.

The Maneater Manjula is weak to Ice skills, so using Blizz will help you defeat it quickly. Make sure you bring Robust Remedy from the General Store to cure Poison

Article continues after ad

Best Archetypes for King of the Imps Bounty

Dexerto/ATLUS

The best Archetype team to beat the King of the Imps is a Gunner/Warrior, Seeker, and Knight.

Article continues after ad

While there are no weaknesses to be aware of, it’s better to bring Archetypes that can deal party-wide damage to defeat all enemies at once. If the Goborn King is defeated last or if you use a staff, he will become enraged, so make sure to deal physical damage. Make sure you bring some consumables to inflict Sleep.

Best Archetypes for the Abandoned Tomb: A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake

Dexerto/ATLUS

The best Archetypes to complete A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake are Cleric, Merchant, Knight, and Gunner. Just make sure you inherit the Steal skill to snag goodies from the chest enemies.

Article continues after ad

In the Abandoned Tomb, you’ll find enemies disguised as treasure chests. The best way to defeat these is with the Merchant’s Gold Attack, which costs 500 Reeve. These are also weak against Piercing attacks, so bringing a Knight or Gunner will help.

Article continues after ad

When you reach the boss fight against Kadablich, the Cleric’s Hamaon skills will come in handy as it is weak to Light attacks.

Best Archetypes for Sandworm Belly and Nest: The Old Castle Town Kidnapper

Dexerto/ATLUS

The Best Archetypes to bring to hunt down the kidnapper are Mage, Gunner, Thief, and Magic Knight.

Article continues after ad

The enemies here are weak to Kande (Electric magic) as well as Piercing attacks. With those three, you’re set to beat any enemy that comes your way in Sandworm Belly and Nest.

Best Archetypes for Alpha Rockworm Valmo Bounty (Man-Eater’s Grotto)

Dexerto/ATLUS

The best Archetype team against the Alpha Rockworm Valmo is Wizard, Mage Knight, and Gunner. Just make sure everyone’s equipped with at least one Ice skill.

The Alpha Rockworm Valmo, and its lesser counterparts, are weak to Ice, so Blizz and Gablizz are a must to bring them down. In the boss fight, you’ll need to spawn Gablizz to damage both enemies at the same time. If they don’t go down together, they will respawn. Ice Chunks also help here!

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Archetypes for Kriegante Castle: Apprehend the Real Kidnapper

Dexerto/ATLUS

The best Archetype team to bring to Kriegante Castle is Magic Knight, Cleric, Gunner, and Faker.

Most enemies in the castle’s sewers are weak to Piercing attacks, which makes Magic Knight and Gunner perfect for the job. Cleric can make sure the team is healthy while they dish out damage. The big boss at the end doesn’t have weaknesses but is susceptible to negative status ailments, so pick up some consumables from the General Store or Gloomhall.

Article continues after ad

Best Archetypes for Gracia Forest

Dexerto/ATLUS

The best Archetypes to bring against the Kokasados are the Faker or Commander, the Sniper, the Magic Knight, and the Assassin.

While Kokasados isn’t hard to beat, this bird packs a mean punch and can wipe out your party in one hit. To avoid this, you must bring a Faker or Commander to either debuff Kokasados or buff your party – even better, do both. Since this beast is weak to Pierce damage, bringing the Sniper and the Magic Knight is a must.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Archetype for Superior Scrimshaw: Orgas

Dexerto/ATLUS

The best Archetype team against Orgas is Assassin, Faker, Sniper, and Magical Knight.

The key Archetype in this battle is the Assassin, as long as he’s got the Mudo or Mamudo skill in the inheritance slot, as Orgas is weak to Dark magic. The Faker also plays a key role in debilitating Orgas and buffing your team. The remaining Archetypes can vary, but I found luck with the Sniper and Magical Knight, simply because they were strong enough.

Article continues after ad

Best Archetype for Tomb of Lament: Grieving the Ghost of the Goblet Bounty

Dexerto/ATLUS

The best Archetype team to beat the Fatolich is Cleric, Wizard, Magic Knight, and Sniper.

The Fatolich has strong Dark magic, so you need someone to shield it, hence the Magic Knight. Since he reflects magic that isn’t Light, I’d recommend bringing a Cleric to deal Light magic. As for the Chimera, you’ll need strong physical attacks and wind magic, which the Magic Knight and Wizard have.

I’ll update this guide as I make my way through the rest of the game. In the meantime, you might want to improve your MP bar to tackle the more magic-heavy Archetypes you’ll unlock in the mid to late game.

Article continues after ad