Everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy: Trailer, gameplay features & plot

Hogwarts Legacy will let players live out their fantasy at Hogwarts in the highly-requested Wizarding World RPG, so here’s everything we know about the game so far, from its trailers, plot, to multiplayer and gameplay features.

A number of leaks and rumors spread across the internet about what is now known as Hogwarts Legacy before its official reveal at Sony’s PS5 Showcase Event back in 2020.

The game, which was announced alongside the likes of Final Fantasy 16 and God of War: Ragnarok, is something Potter fans have been clamoring for years: experiencing the life of a Hogwarts student in fully realized detail.

Currently, Hogwarts Legacy has no set release date, but in a recent blog post from Wizarding World, it was confirmed that “2022 is also the year when the highly anticipated console game from Warner Bros. Games’ Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy, is set to be released.”

Previously, some eagle-eyed fans spotted a small, unintentional update from publisher Warner Bros, hidden in an interview with Toy World Magazine.

Fans on Reddit were quick to highlight the news, which revealed that Hogwarts Legacy would be the Wizarding World’s “second major release of 2022,” with an apparent date landing after the next Fantastic Beasts installment, which is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8, 2022.

While this tidbit didn’t confirm an exact date for Legacy’s release, it seemed to indicate that the title will land sometime after April, which led hopeful fans to speculate that this could mean a holiday release, or that the game could end up on PC and consoles as early as Summer 2022.

There were also previous delays back in early 2021, which were tweeted about on January 13, 2021, by the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter. Then, it had been pushed back to make sure that the best experience is provided to players upon release.

Hogwarts Legacy trailer

So far, Portkey Games have only shown off one trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, showcasing the game in all its 4K, next-generation glory — and fans of the franchise will feel right at home, by the looks of it.

Hogwarts itself is detailed to perfection, with its moving stairs, floating books, and instantly recognizable hallways — though fans should expect to see some differences, given the 100-year time leap between Hogwarts then and the castle as we know it.

Is Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer?

While information is scarce, it currently looks as if Hogwarts Legacy will not feature multiplayer, instead, it looks to be designed more akin to the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and other similar RPGs.

However, if any information regarding multiplayer changes, we’ll be sure to update you right here.

What is the plot about?

The first thing to note about Hogwarts Legacy is that it’s not set in any time period that the Potter books or films have explored in the past. Instead, it takes us all the way back to the late 1800s, as detailed on the game’s official website.

“Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart,” the website reveals. “You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic.”

It continues: “Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic.”

This suggests that the storyline will definitely have some open ends, and could even encourage multiple playthroughs so you can go through as usual or visit the side of the dark wizards and witches, though we can’t confirm exactly how this will work.

Hogwarts Legacy features

Hogwarts Legacy aims to provide players with a robust set of features, from crafting their character to choosing their House, before jumping into a vast open-world with many well-known locations and creatures.

Revealed by Bloomberg on March 3, 2021, Hogwarts Legacy will also allow for trans-inclusive characters to be created by players within the game.

Allowing players to customize their voice, body type, and gender identity prior to entering the Wizarding World, this feature will encourage the freedom to create a character that best represents them. Fans are also allowed to choose between ‘witch’ or ‘wizard’ in how they are addressed throughout the school.

With a morality system present as well, the story is yours to craft as you learn magical spells, tame magical beasts, and explore the iconic castle of Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy platforms

The good news for budding witches and wizards worldwide is that Hogwarts Legacy will be on most platforms, including PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Not only that, but if you’re not planning on upgrading your console any time soon, the game will also be available on PS4 and Xbox One, so you won’t have to gather the money to fund a brand new system to play on.

Thus far, there has been no confirmation or suggestion that Hogwarts Legacy will make an appearance on handheld devices — sorry, Nintendo Switch players!

That’s everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy so far. Hopefully, it helps expand the story of the Potter universe further than it’s ever been before, especially with the brand-new time period.

Given its late 1800’s setting, we might be fortunate enough to see some familiar faces if they’re particularly old. Whilst the game is set far enough away from Harry Potter’s plotline to retain its individuality, it will still retain a sense of familiarity for fans.

Hogwarts Legacy has already garnered mass fan reaction on social media, which can hopefully carry on throughout its lifespan after the game is released. Harry Potter fans have been desperate for a good, open-world game from the series for years, and this could just be it.

So, there you have it – that’s all we know about Hogwarts Legacy. We’ll update this page as we get closer to launch.

