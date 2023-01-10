All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy so far

Hogwarts Legacy mounts allow you to effortlessly traverse the open world in style, while also giving you greater freedom in your exploration. So, here’s every confirmed mount in Hogwarts Legacy so far.

The world of Hogwarts Legacy is filled with all kinds of magical creatures from the Harry Potter universe. While many beasts like the crafty Niffler and adorable Mooncalf make an appearance, there are also larger creatures that can be used as mounts.

Not only do they enable witches and wizards to speed up their traversal times around Hogwart Legacy’s environments, but they also help make your adventure even more magical. After all, who doesn’t want to fly around Hogwarts atop a mighty Hippogriff?

So, without further ado, here is every confirmed Hogwarts Legacy mount that you can ride in the game so far.

All mounts in Hogwarts Legacy so far

Thestral mount

Avalanche Software The Thestral mount will likely prove popular in Hogwarts Legacy.

Thestrals made their cinematic appearance in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, and since then, these spectral horses have proven incredibly popular. What makes Thestrals so special is their ability to fly, which means players will likely be able to both gallop and fly through the game’s environments.

Players can unlock the Thestral mount by purchasing the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Editon or Collector’s Edition, which comes bundled with the Dark Arts Battle Arena alongside other in-game items.

Hippogriff mount

Avalanche Software Hippogriffs certainly make for an incredible spectacle in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hippogriffs also appear in Hogwarts Legacy as mounts that players can use to fly around Hogwarts and other locations. This legendary creature originally made its appearance in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, with Buckbeak helping Harry and co.

Players can obtain the Onyx Hippogriff by pre-ordering any edition of Hogwarts Legacy, so be sure to do so before release if you wish to get your hands on this particular variant.

Broomstick

Avalanche Software The Broomstick is the most iconic mount in Hogwarts Legacy.

While not a living-breathing creature, the broom is arguably the most iconic mount in the Harry Potter universe. In fact, nearly every witch and wizard utilizes this magic-enchanted broom to fly around, especially those who enjoy playing intense games of Quidditch.

There you have it, that every confirmed mount in Hogwarts Legacy so far. We’ll be updating this list as soon as we hear more information, so be sure to check back here regularly. In the meantime, head over to our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and guides.

