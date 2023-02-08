How many people play Hogwarts Legacy? Player count in 2023

Wandering how many people play Hogwarts Legacy? Well, our player count tracker will give you insights into the latest stats for the game.

Hogwarts Legacy has proven incredibly popular amongst Harry Potter fans, with players across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC punching their ticks to The School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The game was the top-selling Steam game weeks before launch, while it also recently broke Twitch records amid streamer boycotts. With the hype and discussion surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, many fans will be wondering how many people are currently delving into the game.

So, if you’re curious to know how many people play Hogwarts Legacy or just wish to see how the figures stack up in 2023, then our player count hub has you covered.

Hogwarts Legacy player count tracker

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy is already proving popular on Steam.

According to SteamDB, the Hogwarts Legacy player count currently sits at 395,976 peak players on the Steam version of the game. Obviously, these figures don’t take into account those playing Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PlayStation 5.

In fact, the current figure only reflects those that have access to the Deluxe Edition of the game, which gives players 72 hours of early access. This number will increase even further once the game launches on February 10, 2023.

As Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t support multiplayer, the player count won’t impact your overall experience, but it’s still interesting to see how many Witches and Wizards are currently delving into The School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Of course, like all games, Hogwarts Legacy’s player count will fluctuate as time goes on, but for now, the community is looking incredibly healthy. Make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest Hogwarts Legacy player count stats.

In the meantime, check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and guides.

