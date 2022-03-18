Hogwarts Legacy transports players back to the Wizarding World of the 1800s, and while a lot has changed, several of the core spells and abilities have not. Here are all of the charms we know about so far.

Whether you’re an avid fan of the Wizarding World universe or are simply intrigued to see what the next generation of Harry Potter-inspired games will look like, Hogwarts Legacy is slowly cementing itself as one of 2022’s ‘must plays.’

Following the game‘s PlayStation State of Play showcase, the hype is at an all-time high, with players finally catching a glimpse of Portkey’s virtual recreations of some of pop culture’s most iconic vistas.

A Harry Potter game wouldn’t be complete without a whole plethora of spells and abilities, though, so here are all of the different charms, jinxes, hexes, and curses we know will be available in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy: All spells & abilities

While we’ve only seen a sneak peek into the Hogwarts Legacy spellbook, abilities can largely be split into three different categories: offensive, defensive, and finishers.

As more spells trickle out from the shadows we’ll be sure to update this page, but here are all the abilities we know about so far.

Defensive Spells

As you can guess from the name, defensive spells are all about minimizing the amount of damage a player takes in battle.

Spell What it does Shield Charm Creates a circular red shield around the player that blocks damage

Offensive/Attack Spells

Offensive spells are the ones you’ll learn about in Defense Against the Dark Arts, but whether you choose to use them or not is entirely up to you. Devastate enemies with fireballs, or strike them down with lightning; your surroundings bow to your whim.

Spell What it does Accio Pulls enemies through the air towards you Descendo Launch an enemy up in the air then slam them back down to earth Incendio Sets an enemy on fire Petrificus Totalis Lock enemies in a full body bind, freezing them in place and oftentimes one shotting them Unknown Spell (“Powerful Magic”) Transform into energy to zip around the battlefield

Finishers

Set your enemies ablaze and slammed them into a pulp? Round it all off with a devastating Finisher to make sure they don’t get up to any more mischief.

While we don’t know the names of these devastating abilities just yet, here’s a rundown of what they do.

Finisher What it does Finisher 1 Summons a lightning strike from above to completely destroy enemies Finisher 2 Picks enemies up and slams them around before dealing a deadly final blow

So that’s all of the different spells and abilities we know about in Hogwarts Legacy so far.

