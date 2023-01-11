Simon Pegg announced as Hogwarts Legacy voice actor with major role

The first Hogwarts Legacy voice actor has been announced, with Simon Pegg set to appear in the school of Witchcraft and Wizardry, just weeks before the game’s release.

An A-list actor, known for his career writing and starring in popular films such as Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead, and The World’s End, will now be expanding his memorable appearances by playing a pivotal part in the upcoming adventure game, Hogwarts Legacy.

Simon Pegg has been announced as one of the first voices in Hogwarts Legacy, with the actor taking on a key role in the story and the school in general.

Article continues after ad

Simon Pegg to voice Phineas Nigellus Black in Hogwarts Legacy

Announced on the Hogwarts Legacy Twitter page on January 11, 2023, it was revealed that Simon Pegg would be voicing the Headmaster of Hogwarts, Phineas Nigellus Black.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the Harry Potter story, Phineas Nigellus Black is an ancestor of the legendary Sirius Black and was in fact a confirmed previous Headmaster at the school (albeit rather unpopular in his time), often appearing as a painting in the Headmaster’s office during the Harry Potter books and films.

That’s all the current announcements regarding the cast of Hogwarts Legacy, when more information is released we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon. While waiting for more info, take a look at some of our other handy Hogwarts Legacy guides:

Article continues after ad

All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | All confirmed classes in Hogwarts Legacy | How to get Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy | All confirmed Hogwarts Legacy locations | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Is J.K. Rowling making money from Hogwarts Legacy sales? | When does Hogwarts Legacy take place | Is Hogwarts Legacy open world? | Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy PC requirements