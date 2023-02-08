All Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation exclusives

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with hours of adventure for all players to enjoy, but thanks to some handy exclusive content, all PlayStation players will get a little more to try out than others. Here’s all the PlayStation-exclusive content coming to Hogwarts Legacy.

The open-world nature of Hogwarts Legacy means there are hours of content to explore, including mystery doors, fantastic classes, and thrilling stories. However, for PlayStation users, that content expands greatly through some exciting exclusives.

Such PlayStation exclusives will grant those using the console a chance to play Hogwarts Legacy’s unique quests, items, recipes, and more. So, with that in mind, here’s a list of all the Hogwarts Legacy exclusive content coming to PlayStation.

Article continues after ad

Avalanche Software Explore some extremely famous locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Hogwarts Legacy exclusive content coming to PlayStation

Hogwarts Legacy will be providing five different aspects of exclusive content for all PlayStation players, including quests, Dungeons, shops, and a potion recipe, although that’s only for those who pre-order. Here’s all the exclusive Hogwarts Legacy content for PlayStation players:

In-game Hogsmeade Shop

Exclusive “Haunted Hogsmeade Shop” quest

An additional Dungeon

The shopkeepers Cosmetic Set

The Felix Felicis Potion Recipe (PlayStation pre-order exclusive)

When will Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation-exclusive content come to PC & Xbox?

Luckily for non-PlayStation users, the exclusive content will be made available for PC, Xbox, and Switch players a year after release.

This means from February 2024, all Hogwarts Legacy players will have access to the Haunted Hogsmede Shop quest, the additional Dungeon, and so much more.

Those are all the PlayStation exclusives coming to Hogwarts Legacy. While loading up your game, take a look at some of our other handy Hogwarts Legacy content and guides:

Article continues after ad

