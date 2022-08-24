How to play Hogwarts Legacy early: Early access start date, Collector’s edition, more

Hogwarts Legacy players who pre-order will have the chance to add exclusive items to personal collections, and even early access try the game out ahead of the launch date.

Hogwarts Legacy will take players deep into the 1900s world of the Harry Potter series. Set long before the iconic books and films, fans will have a chance to explore Hogwarts castle and the grounds surrounding it via an open-world map, learning more about the unique and exciting story.

While Hogwarts Legacy has struggled with numerous release date delays, it appears the game is finally on track to launch on February 10, 2023. Many fans have struggled with whether or not to support it following the controversy surrounding Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, but those interested in pre-ordering have some exciting options to choose between.

When will Hogwarts Legacy Pre-orders begin?

Players will be able to pre-order the game on the official website starting August 25, 2022, at 8 AM PT.

Alongside the base game pre-orders, there will also be a Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy that was revealed at Gamescom 2022, as well as the recently revealed Collector’s Edition shared by the Hogwarts Legacy official Twitter account.

Below is a list of everything in the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition pre-order:

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Steel Case & Full Game

Collector’s Edition Box

Floating Want & Book Base

Kelpie Robe

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access

Below is a list of everything that is in the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition pre-order:

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Onyx Hippogriff Mount

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access

How do I get early access to Hogwarts Legacy?

Players can access the game before February 10, 2023, by pre-ordering the Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, or Collector’s Editions of the game.

As detailed in the pre-order breakdown social media posts, players who pre-order the upgraded editions of the game will have the ability to access Hogwarts Legacy on February 7, 2023 – three days before the official launch.

It also appears the Collectors Edition will be available to purchase in-store starting February 7, though it isn’t clear which stores will carry the edition, or what the overall availability will be.

Currently, it appears the Collector’s Edition will be sold for 300 USD, with prices fluctuating depending on the region. There isn’t any information on the number of Collector’s Edition bundles will be sold, though they will likely have a pre-order cap.

This page will continue to update as more information regarding pre-orders, prices, and the stock becomes available.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch on February 10, 2023