What is the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy?

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

The Vivarium is a special area in Hogwarts Legacy where players can keep magical creatures, so find out everything we know about this feature so far.

Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one of the most immersive Harry Potter games to ever release, with fans from around the world eager to delve into the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

From the intense wand-based duels of The Dark Arts Battle Arena to returning characters, there are certainly plenty of things to do and see. However, one of the most exciting features of the game is the Vivarium.

So, if you wish to know what the Vivarium room is in Hogwarts Legacy, then our handy guide has everything you need to know ahead of release.

Article continues after ad

Vivarium room in Hogwarts Legacy explained

Avalanche Software The Vivarium can be found in the Room of Requirement.

The Vivarium is a special location that can be accessed via The Room of Requirement. It’s here where players can see their collection of magical beasts, which can be collected when adventuring through Hogwart’s Legacy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans of the Fantastic Beasts film series will certainly recognize a lot of the creatures on offer, with treasure-stealing Nifler and adorable Mooncalf among some of those featured. Not only does the Vivarium offer a huge open space for you and your newfound friends to run around in, but it also gives you the opportunity to interact with them.

These interactions come in the form of feeding and playing with your magical pets – an area that will prove popular amongst many Harry Potter fans. If that wasn’t exciting enough, each Vivarium can be furnished with various buildings and decorations to help create some truly unique environments.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy. Make sure you check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and guides.

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy PC Requirements | All spells & abilities | Does Hogwarts Legacy have character creation? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? | Is Hogwarts Legacy open world?