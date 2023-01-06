When does Hogwarts Legacy take place: Before or after Harry Potter?

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Fans of the wizarding world are gearing up for their own magical adventures when Hogwarts Legacy releases this February, but will this journey take place before or after Harry Potter defeats the Dark Lord?

Harry Potter is one of the most iconic literary characters ever to be penned. Following his first appearance in 1997, the wizarding world of Hogwarts and the adventure of Harry and his friends would capture the hearts of millions around the globe.

From books to motion pictures to spin-off series, LEGO sets, and video games – the Harry Potter franchise would reach astounding heights, impacting fans’ lives far after the story had ended. However, a game has yet to be released that would allow fans to live out their dreams of being wizards… until now.

Hogwarts Legacy – while only offering a single-player experience at launch – boasts a robust life-sim adventure game that allows players to finally live, study, and explore at Hogwarts and beyond. But will your adventure take place before or after “the boy who lived” graced the campus?

Hogwarts Legacy players will visit Olivander’s to get their wands.

When does Hogwarts Legacy take place?

According to a Q&A with the development team, Hogwarts Legacy is set in the 1800s as to give players enough distance from the events of the Boy Who Lived saga.

More specifically, Hogwarts Legacy is set in 1890, 100 years before Harry joined the wizarding academy in 1991. This puts players in the center of their own adventure, even before Tom Riddle was born.

What age are players in Hogwarts Legacy?

Players will start Hogwarts Legacy as 5th-year students, putting them around the ages of 15-16.

However, since Hogwarts Legacy offers a new storyline outside of the Wizarding World J. K. Rowling created, players can’t use The Order of the Pheonix to foretell what will come later in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy students can ride their brooms on and off campus.

How will the time period affect Hogwarts Legacy?

According to a recent gameplay showcase, Hogwarts Legacy will not have all the technological advancement fans have seen in Harry Potter. For one, while players can purchase different brooms to ride on, they won’t find any Nimbus 2000s on store shelves. The devs state that brooms are relatively new tech in HL.

However, it won’t seem like a completely different world than the ones Harry, Hermione, and Ron explored. Fashions will change but seeing as the saga took place in the 90s before all of the technology of today, it shouldn’t feel like an archaic wizard experience.