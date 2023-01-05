How to get Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Wondering how to unlock The Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about accessing this deadly battleground once the game releases.

Unlocking The Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy enables players to battle it out against deadly AI enemies. It’s here where wizards and witches can really test out their magical prowess and test out some truly devastating spells.

Only the best wizards and witches will be able to survive the trials that lay ahead in this battle arena, so it will likely prove incredibly popular during the end game. As a result, many players will be wondering how they can unlock The Dark Arts Battle Arena ahead of the game’s release date.

Fortunately, our Hogwarts Legacy Dark Arts Battle Arena guide has everything you need to know when it comes to unlocking this battleground.

How to unlock The Dark Arts Battle Arena for Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software The Dark Arts Battle Arena features some action-packed fights.

As of writing, the only way players can unlock The Dark Arts Battle Arena is to purchase either the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition or the Collector’s Edition. Both editions come bundled with the Dark Arts Pack, which includes the following in-game goodies:

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

This will likely come as disappointing news for those who had hoped to unlock the Dark Arts Battle Arena in-game without parting with any money. So, if you wish to take on waves of enemies and test your magical might, then you’ll need to be prepared to spend a little extra.

Whether the developers will enable Standard Hogwarts Legacy players to purchase The Dark Arts Battle Arena after launch remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the information we have. We’ll be sure to update this piece once further details are announced.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about unlocking The Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy. Make sure you check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and guides.

