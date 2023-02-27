Is there going to be a Hogwarts Legacy 2?

Wondering whether there will be a Hogwarts Legacy 2? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Hogwarts Legacy has proven incredibly popular amongst Harry Potter fans over the world, with many delving into The School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. With plenty of magical spells, beasts, and secrets to uncover, the game has been praised for its incredible attention to detail.

However, with the success surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, many players will be curious to know whether a sequel will be released. So, if you’re wondering if a sequel is in the works or if a possible Hogwarts Legacy 2 will be playable in the future, then we’ve covered everything we currently know.

Will there be a Hogwarts Legacy 2?

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy has proven incredibly popular.

There is no news on whether Hogwarts Legacy 2 is going to be released. This is obviously to be expected, given the game was released at the start of 2023. However, it’s important to note that the popularity surrounding the game could certainly put a sequel on the radar.

After all, Hogwarts Legacy sold 12M copies and earnt $850M in just two weeks. Not only that, but the title also received a huge amount of praise from reviewers, with our own stating just how immersive and magical the experience was.

Additionally, a press release from Warner Bros. noted that players have already logged a total of 280 million hours in the game. It also reportedly reached 1.28 million concurrent viewers on Twitch at its peak.

To say that Hogwarts Legacy has proven popular would be an understatement. In fact, those who have completed the game have been begging the developers to add a New Game Plus mode and DLC to expand upon the current title.

Given the overall popularity and hype, it wouldn’t be that surprising if the developers would release a Hogwarts Legacy 2. Of course, this could be a ways off and we’ll likely hear more about a possible sequel in the future.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy 2. Be sure to check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and updates.

