Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to ride brooms across the open world, but will you be able to play Quidditch and compete against other houses for the Golden Snitch?

With Hogwarts Legacy scheduled to arrive on February 10, 2023, excitement and hype for the magical open-world game are at an all-time high.

Gameplay trailers have already revealed that students will be able to fly around Hogwarts on their broom and explore locations from the skies.

However, a lot of players are curious whether the game will feature the iconic Quidditch matches from the Harry Potter books and films.

Luckily, we have the answer as the devs have directly addressed the question on the official website.

Does Hogwarts Legacy have Quidditch?

Unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy will not feature Quidditch at launch, so there won’t be an opportunity to chase the Golden Snitch and secure victory for your house. The devs addressed the question on the FAQ section of the official website:

“Quidditch is not playable in Hogwarts Legacy. However, broom flight for traversal and broom race challenges are part of the game. Players can also fly brooms to explore new and familiar locations surrounding Hogwarts Castle.”

While this will be hugely disappointing news for a lot of Harry Potter fans, it’s always possible that the devs decide to add Quidditch in the future as part of an expansion.

However, at release, broom flight will be limited to traveling around the map and exploring the mystical open world that Avalanche Software has crafted.