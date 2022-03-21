Harry Potter Sorting Hat quiz: Best house for you in Hogwarts Legacy

Harry Potter fans got their first real look at Hogwarts Legacy with a PlayStation State of Play on March 17. While fans are already delighted at the prospect of a Harry Potter RPG, the main question being asked is: Which Hogwarts house should I pick?

It’s unclear yet whether picking different houses changes Hogwarts Legacy’s overall gameplay. While some have speculated that members of different houses could have different abilities, there’s nothing set in stone just yet.

That said, it’s still fun to ponder where you might fit into the Wizarding World, especially when it comes to something such as your Hogwarts House.

But how can you find out the best house for you? The Sorting Hat quiz is the best option for you.

How to take Harry Potter Sorting Hat quiz

If you’re looking to find out exactly which Hogwarts house you should be in, the official Sorting Hat quiz from Wizarding World is your best bet.

Here’s what you have to do to find out your Harry Potter house:

Head over to WizardingWorld.com. Create a profile, or login if you already have one. Under the ‘Things to do’ section, select ‘Discover your Hogwarts House.’ Select ‘Get Sorted Now.’ Answer the questions provided.

After doing all of the above, you will be provided with your final Hogwarts house and the one you can pledge your allegiance to.

While the quiz is fun and gives you a good idea of where you belong, this doesn’t have to be binding. With Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll get to pick your own house, and if you find you fit in more with another than the one provided for you, there’s nothing stopping you from selecting it.

On the Wizarding World website, you even get to find out your Patronus; as well as what wand is best suited to you — and there’s no telling how helpful this information could be when Hogwarts Legacy officially arrives.