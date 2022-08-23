How to watch Gamescom Opening Night 2022: Games & what to expect

Gamescom’s iconic Opening Night Live is kicking off on August 23, 2022, with host Geoff Keighley, so here’s how to watch the event and what games are set to make an appearance.

Taking place this year in Cologne, the legendary Gamescom event is back and of course, it’s kicking off with Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley.

As always, you can look forward to hotly anticipated games, world premieres, and surprise guest appearances.

So if you’re looking to tune into Gamescom Opening Night Live, here’s how to watch the event and what games we can expect to make an appearance.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Gamescom Opening Night Live kicks off on Tuesday, August 23 at 8 pm CET | 2 pm EDT | 11 am PDT.

The stream will be available to watch on both YouTube and Twitch. It will last a total of two hours and over 30 games will be showcased during the event.

What games will be shown at Opening Night 2022?

While a lot of the premieres tonight will be kept under wraps until the show begins, Geoff Keighley took to Twitter to tease a few of the appearances we can expect at Gamescom Opening Night Live. You can check out the list of games below:

Opening Night Live is guaranteed to be an action-packed event filled with surprises and impressive game showcases.

As mentioned in Geoff’s post, there are more than a dozen games that haven’t been announced ahead of time, so this is definitely an event worth tuning into.