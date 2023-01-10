Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know on whether the magical game is releasing on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Hogwarts Legacy aims to faithfully recreate the magical school of Witchcraft and Wizardry, allowing Harry Potter fans to explore Hogwarts like never before. Not only are there numerous iconic spells and beasts to battle, but there are also plenty of new and returning characters.

However, those looking to uncover the mysteries in the game will be wondering whether Hogwarts Legacy will be making its way to Game Pass on both Xbox and PC. After all, Game Pass enables players to download and play a variety of games from a huge catalog of genres.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re looking to conjure up some deadly spells and explore Hogwarts, then our handy Game Pass hub has you covered with everything you need to know.

Will Hogwarts Legacy come to Xbox Game Pass?

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy will be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

As of writing, there is no sign of Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass. Instead, the game is currently available to purchase on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Whether the game will release on Xbox Game Pass in the future remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll need to purchase Hogwarts Legacy. In fact, players that buy the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edtion will be able to gain some exclusive rewards, like the Dark Arts Battle Arena and the Thestral Mount.

Article continues after ad

As always, we’ll be sure to update this article should further news be announced so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and guides to ensure your magical adventure gets off to a great start.

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy PC Requirements | All spells & abilities | Does Hogwarts Legacy have character creation? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? | Is Hogwarts Legacy open world?