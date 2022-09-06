Hogwarts Legacy: How to get sorted into your house & pick your wand

For Harry Potter fans eagerly wanting to pick their house and wand for Hogwarts Legacy, here’s everything you need to know about the process and how to do so ahead of the game’s release.

One of the most important decisions players will have to make at the beginning of Hogwarts Legacy is what house they want their character to be a part of. While the sorting hat is typically the one to dictate which house each student is sorted into, Hogwarts Legacy will give players the chance to decide for themselves.

Gameplay footage from the upcoming title has already given players a look at the common rooms for Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Ravenclaw.

While the game has been delayed to early 2023, the devs revealed in a recent blog post that players will be able to choose their house and want prior to release.

For those interested in doing so, here’s a step by step breakdown of the process.

How to transfer your house and wand data over to Hogwarts Legacy

First things first, you need to log in to your Wizarding World account. If you don’t have one yet, you simply need to create a brand new account. Once logged in to your account, you’ll be able to complete the Want Ceremony and Sorting Ceremony quizzes. When this has been done, click the copy button to then be sent an 8-digit code to transfer the data with ease. After this has been completed, head over to the WB Games website and once again either log in to your existing account or make a brand new one. When in, the website should prompt you to paste your 8-digit code into the website. Doing this will link your Wizarding World account data to your Warner Bros. Game account.

That’s all you need to do in order to have your House and wand ready to go for Hogwarts Legacy. For all the details, the full blog post can be found here.

Gamers who link their Wizarding World account will also get two in-game rewards: a beaked skull mask and a house fan-atic school robe.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on February 10, 2023 and will give players control of a fifth year Hogwarts student. The game will be an RPG style experience and will give players the chance to explore Hogwarts and uncover the secrets hidden within.