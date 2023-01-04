Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy?

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: jacob.hale@dexerto.com.

Hogwarts Legacy is almost upon us, giving Harry Potter fans a glimpse into the wizarding school of yesteryear, going all the way back to the late 1800s. With this big time skip, many players-in-waiting have been asking whether there will be any classic Harry Potter characters in the upcoming game.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on February 10 (though it is possible to get early access too), and is the first major game in the Harry Potter world since Deathly Hallows Part 2 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 in 2011.

For that reason, there’s a lot of fanfare around the game, despite mass criticism surrounding Potter author J.K. Rowling and her involvement in the game.

But due to the historical setting of the game, a number of players have been debating what kind of characters may be in the game, including any recognizable faces from the series.

For example, Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore was born in 1881, while noted alchemist Nicolas Flamel was born in 1326, and stayed alive for over six centuries through his discovery of the Elixir of Life.

Popular Harry Potter characters in Hogwarts Legacy

While there is a long list of possible characters that could be present in the game somehow, with Dumbledore and Flamel joined by the likes of the Hogwarts ghosts, you’re unlikely to be running into Harry, Ron, and Hermione 100 years before they were even born.

That said, there is a very small list of characters you might recognize as fans of the book series. They are:

Nearly Headless Nick

Peeves

Professor Cuthbert Binns

The Fat Lady

Professor Phineas Nigellus Black

On top of those four, another confirmed character is Victor Rookwood, who some fans believe could be a distant relative of one of Voldemort’s Death Eaters, Augustus Rookwood.

Another big pure-blood family that is possibly present in the game is the Weasleys, with Hector Weasley appearing in some gameplay to date in the Crossed Wands Duelling Club.

More characters may become apparent in the time leading up to the release of Hogwarts Legacy, including names that longtime fans of the show will instantly recognize, but for now, we’ll have to wait until February 10 to establish the full cast of characters in the game.