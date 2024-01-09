Hogwarts Legacy defies expectations as 2023’s best-selling game

Hogwarts Legacy has officially been named the best-selling game of 2023, outperforming the likes of Modern Warfare 3, Spider-Man 2, and more.

2023 was a massive year for the video game industry, the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3, Spider-Man 2, Starfield, and more all bringing in huge revenue for the space.

However, one game that managed to outsell all of these titles was Hogwarts Legacy. The title, which was released on February 10, 2023, became an instant hit with gamers as well as lovers of the Harry Potter franchise.

Article continues after ad

Combine these two communities together and developer Avalanche Software had an instant hit on their hands. In an article from Variety, it was confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy managed to sell over 22 million copies in 2023, cementing its spot as the highest-selling game of the year.

Article continues after ad

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy has been a massive hit since its 2023 release.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad, revealed the news in an official statement.

“It’s not just the units sold that I’m so proud of, it’s just that it delighted the fans so much,” he began.

Article continues after ad

The president also doubled down on comments he made to the outlet previously about the success of Hogwarts Legacy.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“It brought Harry Potter to life in a new way for gamers where they could be themselves in this world, in this story. And that’s what the team at Avalanche set out to do when they were developing the game and I think that’s really why it resonated so well and remains the best-selling game of the year in the entire industry worldwide.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“That’s a position that typically is held by one of these incumbent’s sequel games and we’re so proud that we’ve been able to break into the top ranks.”

What’s more, these figures are impressive given that leading up the game, there was major discourse surrounding a desire to boycott the game due to affiliations with the book’s author, J.K. Rowling

In light of this success, many are wondering if the devs will continue to build up their new series and create more Harry Potter content in the future. And while nothing has been confirmed yet, Haddad did tease that there is likely to be more on the way from the Warner Bros. gaming space in the future.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For all the latest gaming rumors, details, and more, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.