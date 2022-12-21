Hogwarts Legacy PC Requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

Hogwarts Legacy offers a humongous world for you to explore along with many magical spells and creatures. So, here’s a rundown of what PC requirements you’ll need, including the minimum and recommended specs.

Hogwarts Legacy will enable Harry Potter fans to experience the magical world of Hogwarts. As shown in the official gameplay, the world is huge and you get to explore each and every corner of it.

The Wizarding World has plenty of spells and abilities for you to learn and several ways to travel from place to place. Each of these features is portrayed by stunning visuals and provides an in-depth look at some things fans are already familiar with.

In order to enjoy the game at the best graphics settings possible, your PC needs to have the recommended specs. So, here’s a rundown of what the Hogwarts Legacy PC requirements look like.

Avalanche Software The Grand Staircase is an iconic part of Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy system requirements on PC

Hogwarts Legacy recommends players have a GTX 1070 to run the game on minimum settings, which makes sense as the environments are absolutely huge.

It’s not that a 1050ti or 1060 will be completely useless as you can always turn down the settings to maintain the balance between graphics quality and frames. With that said, here are the minimum and recommended specs of the game.

Minimum specs

Here are the minimum requirements to run Hogwarts Legacy at the lowest settings (1080p/60fps) on PC.

Hardware Requirement OS Windows 10 64-bit RAM 8 GB CPU Intel Core i5-8400 / Ryzen 5 2600 GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD RX Vega 56 Storage 85 GB HDD

Recommended specs

Here are the recommended specs to run the game at High settings (1080p/60fps) on PC.

Hardware Requirement OS Windows 10 64-bit RAM 16 GB CPU Intel Core i7-8700 / Ryzen 5 3600 GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti / AMD RX 5700 XT Storage 85 GB SSD

So, there you have it — that's everything about Hogwarts Legacy's PC requirements.

