All confirmed classes in Hogwarts Legacy: Which Harry Potter subjects can you do?

Hogwarts Legacy is set inside the magical school of Hogwarts, meaning there are classes to attend. Here are all the confirmed classes in Hogwarts Legacy you can learn from to become a master Witch or Wizard.

The nature of Hogwarts Legacy gives its players a vast amount of freedom, but they’re still students who need to head to classes and learn how to become better Witches or Wizards. Luckily, there’s a selection of some interesting and nostalgic lessons to be learned in this mystical RPG.

With Hogwarts Legacy being such a vast game, we’ve compiled all the currently confirmed classes present within the game so you can brush up on your knowledge and head in prepared. Here are all the classes available in Hogwarts Legacy.

All confirmed classes in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software Learn all about the wildlife around you in Herbology class.

There are currently four confirmed classes you can take part in when playing Hogwarts Legacy, each leaning toward a popular subject and some having some rather memorable teachers. Below, we’ll detail what each class is about.

It’s worth noting that there will likely be more than these when the game releases, especially since fans have seen different spells being cast, brooms being flown, and so much more. The article will be updated when new classes become available so check back soon.

Herbology

Taking inspiration from the likes of Neville Longbottom, herbology is a fantastic class to take if you’re looking to understand a little about plant life in Hogwarts Legacy – including what plants will kill you, what will help you, and what can be made into useful potions.

Potions

Potion class is likely to be one of the more popular lessons players take in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s filled with classic potions like Polyjuice and will be extremely useful in practically any scenario you find yourself in when exploring the world around you.

Defense Against the Dark Arts

Avalanche Software Compete in duels, learn spells, and more with the Defense Against the Dark Arts.

While the teachers may be cursed, at least they’ll teach you how to protect yourself from befalling the same fate.

Defence Against the Dark Art class is vital for protection, especially against spells and the curses confirmed to be present within the game. It’s also a great class to duel and learn some extra offensive spells.

Charms

Charms is another fantastic class available in Hogwarts Legacy as it contains spells to help you get by as a student. After all, you always need to learn Wingardium Leviosa in your first year at Hogwarts.

This class is ideal for those wanting to manipulate the world around them and will likely help you navigate those puzzles dotted around the world.

Those are all the currently confirmed classes in Hogwarts Legacy. While brushing up your Potions knowledge before starting the class, check out some of our other handy Hogwarts Legacy guides:

