How to get Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy

Wondering how to unlock the Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about this magical horse.

Mounts are an important part of Hogwarts Legacy and they come in all shapes and sizes, giving players a number of options to choose from. However, one of the game’s most iconic additions is the Thestral – a skeletal horse that is capable of flying effortlessly through the skies.

Hogwarts Legacy enables players to gain access to the Thestral mount, which is obviously incredibly exciting for any Harry Potter fan. So, if you wish to know how you can unlock the Thestral Mount in Hogwarts Legacy, then our guide has everything you need to know.

How to unlock the Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software The Thestral mount will likely prove popular in Hogwarts Legacy.

As of writing, the Thestral mount is available to those that purchase the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition. This iconic horse is bundled alongside the Dark Arts Pack, which contains the following items:

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

Whether the developers will enable Hogwarts Legacy players who don’t pre-order to unlock the Thestral mount in-game remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the information we have. As always, we’ll be sure to update this piece once further details are announced.

So far, players can expect to ride a variety of mounts, with Hippogriffs and brooms being among those shown. However, one thing’s for sure, being able to take to the skies on your very own Thestral mount and fly around the game’s open world will certainly be a great way to explore.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how you can get the Thestral Mount in Hogwarts Legacy. Make sure you check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and guides.

