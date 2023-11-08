Leaked Hogwarts Legacy Switch gameplay defies expectations with “impressive” performance

Harry Potter fans have caught a first glimpse at Hogwarts Legacy’s gameplay on Nintendo Switch and the initial impressions are overwhelmingly positive.

Hogwarts Legacy is heading to Nintendo Switch on November 14, and Harry Potter enthusiasts without a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will finally be able to get their hands on the game.

But the burning question is whether the aging hardware of the Switch can hold up and deliver acceptable performance, considering the game’s expansive and highly detailed nature. With players slamming the recent Mortal Kombat 1 release on Switch as “nearly unplayable,” fans are right to at least have some concerns.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And now, thanks to one fan who somehow snagged an early copy of Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo’s console, we’ve got a first look at how the game runs on the Switch.

The player shared footage of the Switch gameplay, and although many of the clips were taken down almost immediately, fans have been able to catch a sneak peek.

The 40-second gameplay clip shows the player performing spells and jumping in the area surrounding the iconic castle. Despite the Switch’s limited hardware capabilities, the game’s performance appears stable, with no noticeable frame drops in the shared footage.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

At this stage, we’re only able to see how the game runs in the introductory section as the player is unable to move forward until they’ve completed a download that only becomes available on the official release date.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Yet, the early footage of the introductory area has impressed fans as many have commented on the “very impressive technical achievement,” saying that it looks “better than imagined.”

Others are putting the game on par with successful launches on the console, saying that it reminds them of “Witcher 3 or Doom 2016 in the “what black magic did they pull to get this running” category of Switch games.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, as one Hogwarts Legacy fan has pointed out, the gameplay shown is from sections of the game that have typically been less demanding on other consoles.

“Just to be clear as a Steam Deck player, I was like “this isn’t so bad” on the intro portion, then was like “….oh” after getting to the castle,” they shared.

For keen Harry Potter fans awaiting Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on Switch, it may still be best to wait until November 14 to get a better look at the game’s performance.