Is Hogwarts Legacy open world?

Hogwarts Legacy is rapidly approaching and fans are eager to envelop themselves into the Wizarding World – but what will the gameplay be like? Is Hogwarts Legacy an open-world game or is it more linear? We have all the answers here.

With such hype surrounding the release of Hogwarts Legacy, many fans have been questioning the gameplay they may come across. The trailers explore hundreds of spells, dark choices, classic characters, and so much more, but the glimpses we’ve had don’t hint too much into the style of Hogwarts Legacy’s gameplay, other than being an RPG. Due to this aura of mystery, many fans end up asking the question, is Hogwarts Legacy an open-world game?

An action role-playing game like Hogwarts Legacy, which is filled with nostalgic locations, creatures, and characters, feels like it needs to be an open-world game to allow fans the chance to truly explore – but is it an open-world game? We have all the answers here.

Is Hogwarts Legacy an open-world game?

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy shows exploration through recognizable locations, but is it an open-world game?

Yes, Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world experience, allowing players to traverse the wizarding world on their own.

As stated in the game’s FAQ section, Portkey Games stated that “Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world, action role-playing game” therefore highlighting the capability for some extremely interesting exploration, especially when it comes to finding some recognizable Harry Potter locations.

Now you know Hogwarts Legacy will be an open-world experience for every player to enjoy. While waiting for the game to come out, take a look at some of our other handy Hogwarts Legacy guides so you can get the best start to your Wizarding life:

