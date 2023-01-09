Is J.K. Rowling making money from Hogwarts Legacy sales?

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

With Hogwarts Legacy set to arrive early in 2023, much discussion has been had about Harry Potter author J.K Rowling and if she will be profiting off the game. Here’s everything you need to know about her involvement and whether or not she will be making money from Hogwarts Legacy.

The upcoming PlayStation exclusive Hogwarts: Legacy is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of 2023. However, the lead-up to its release has been shrouded in controversy as a result of the potential ties it has to J.K Rowling.

Rowling – the author and creator of Harry Potter – has come under fire in recent years due to public comments that have been called out by many for being transphobic. As a result, the author has been much less involved in Harry Potter content lately.

Rowling was not present at all for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts documentary. As well as this, the real-life league of the Harry Potter sport Quidditch has changed its name to Quadball to distance itself from the author and her divisive comments.

With Hogwarts: Legacy set to release on February 10, 2023, the conversation surrounding Rowling’s involvement only continues to grow. So does the author have any role in the upcoming video game and will she be profiting from its release? Continue reading to find out more.

J.K Rowling’s involvement in Hogwarts Legacy explained

Avalanche Software J.K. Rowling has fallen out of favor with Harry Potter fans due to her opinions on the transgender community.

While Hogwarts Legacy is set to take place in the greater world of Harry Potter, the narrative and creation of the game was in no way worked on by Rowling herself. This was confirmed by the game’s developers in a recent FAQ. They confirmed that she “is not involved in the creation of the game,” adding that the game “is not a new story from J.K. Rowling.”

However, the devs did note that – while they have been creating the world from Hogwarts Legacy – the developers “collaborated closely with her team on all aspects of the game.”

And while Rowling may not have had a direct hand in the creation of the game, the author is still set to profit from its success. The author still has ownership over the Harry Potter IP, meaning that all content created under the entertainment juggernaut do grant Rowling royalties from sales.

Therefore, Rowling will in fact be making money off of Hogwarts Legacy.

