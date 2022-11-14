Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list: 46 Trophies to collect for Platinum

The full Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list has arrived, revealing 46 challenges for players to complete in order to nab the Platinum. From collectible hunts to equipment upgrades and particular gameplay tasks, here’s a look at every Trophy in the game.
Weeks out from the game’s full release on February 10, 2023 and the Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list has already appeared online. Fortunately, Trophy hunters around the world will seemingly have a straightforward time with this one as 46 Trophies mostly pertain to collectibles and specific questlines.
Without any Gold Trophies among the list, it’s mostly about completing storylines with certain characters, exploring all that Hogwarts has to offer, and tracking down every collectible along the way.
So if you’re looking to grind out the Platinum, here’s an early rundown on what you can expect from the Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list.
Full Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list
|Rarity
|Trophy Name
|Trophy Description
|Platinum
|Collect all Trophies
|The Sort Who Makes an Entrance
|Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony
|Grappling with a Graphorn
|Subdue the Lord of the Shore
|The One Who Mastered Memories
|View all Pensieve memories
|The Hallowed Hero
|Wield a Deathly Hallow
|The Hero of Hogwarts
|Defeat Ranrok
|The Seeker of Knowledge
|Win the House Cup
|The Avenging Gazelle
|Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line
|The Defender of Dragons
|Save a dragon
|Beast Friends
|Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line
|A Sallow Grave
|Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line
|Flight the Good Flight
|Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races
|The Toast of the Town
|Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin
|The Good Samaritan
|Complete all side quests
|Challenge Accepted
|Complete all tiers of a challenge
|Collector’s Edition
|Complete all collections
|A Keen Sense of Spell
|Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time
|Loom for Improvement
|Upgrade a piece of gear
|The Root of the Problem
|Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake
|The Nature of the Beast
|Breed every type of beast
|Going Through the Potions
|Brew every type of potion
|Put Down Roots
|Grow every type of plant
|Third Time’s a Charm
|Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times
|The Auror’s Apprentice
|Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff
|A Talent for Spending
|Spend 5 Talent Points
|Savvy Spender
|Spend all Talent Points
|Room with a View
|Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study
|Spilled Milk
|Use Flipendo ten times – to tip one cow or several
|Floo Around the World
|Unlock all Floo Flames
|Followed the Butterflies
|Follow butterflies to a treasure
|Rise to the Challenges
|Defeat enemies in all battle arenas
|Merlin’s Beard!
|Complete all Merlin Trials
|The Intrepid Explorer
|Discover all cairn dungeons
|Coasting Along
|Visit Poidsear Coast
|The Gryffindor in the Graveyard
|Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor
|Demiguise Dread
|Find all Demiguise statues
|The Ends Petrify the Means
|Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus
|Raising Expectations
|Reach a combo of 100
|Finishing Touches
|Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game
|The Spell Master
|Learn all spells
|A Forte for Achievement
|Reach Level 40
|The Wise Owl
|Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw
|First Class Student
|Attend your first class
|Troll with the Punches
|Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade
|That’s a Keeper
|Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber
|Rising From the Ashes
|Rescue the phoenix