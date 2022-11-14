Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list: 46 Trophies to collect for Platinum

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

The full Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list has arrived, revealing 46 challenges for players to complete in order to nab the Platinum. From collectible hunts to equipment upgrades and particular gameplay tasks, here’s a look at every Trophy in the game.

Weeks out from the game’s full release on February 10, 2023 and the Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list has already appeared online. Fortunately, Trophy hunters around the world will seemingly have a straightforward time with this one as 46 Trophies mostly pertain to collectibles and specific questlines.

Without any Gold Trophies among the list, it’s mostly about completing storylines with certain characters, exploring all that Hogwarts has to offer, and tracking down every collectible along the way.

So if you’re looking to grind out the Platinum, here’s an early rundown on what you can expect from the Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list.

Warner Bros. Games Hogwarts Legacy has a relatively simple Platinum Trophy.

Full Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list