All upcoming video game movies & TV shows: Release date, trailers & more

TV and movie adaptations of video games are becoming much more frequent, so we’ve put together a handy home for all the latest info on the hottest upcoming video game movies and TV shows.

There was a time when video games being made into films were generally looked down upon by gamers, with many releases missing the charm of what ultimately made these games so popular in the first place.

Fast forward to today, with shows like The Witcher hitting Netflix and grabbing the audience’s attention, there are plenty of fantastic stories that gamers can look forward to watching at home and in the movie theater.

As a result, studios like Netflix, Amazon, and even Hollywood studios have started to make more video game movies. Here’s everything we know about these upcoming films and shows so far.

Contents

Upcoming video game films in 2022 and beyond

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 – April 8, 2022

The follow-up video game movie adaption to the 2020 smash hit, Sonic The Hedgehog, retains its cast and adds the star power of Idris Alba to voice the mighty Knuckles. Not only that, but Tails also swoops into the Sonic film franchise to take on Jim Carrey’s portrayal of Dr. Robotnik.

Mario – TBA

The film that single-handedly started that Chris Pratt meme. The Hollywood actor will voice the titular character alongside Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Despite the never-ending success of the Mario franchise, this is only the third-ever Mario film to be made and the first since 1993.

Not too much is known about it outside of its cast, but anticipation is undoubtedly sky-high.

Minecraft – TBA

Minecraft is Mojang’s landmark franchise, so where’s the film? Originally penciled in for a 2022 release date, development seems to have stopped altogether, with Warner Bros. casting the film to one side for now.

Tomb Raider 2 – TBA

Despite not being a showstopping box office success, the Tomb Raider reboot starring Alicia Vikander had plenty of action to keep viewers on its toes – so much so that a sequel was commissioned. However, the effects of the pandemic hit the film’s development and production hard, leaving this video game movie still squarely on the table for now.

Borderlands – TBA

Setting a film in the Borderlands universe makes a lot of sense, as it’s filled with a variety of characters and personalities that would make for a captivating watch. As such, it wasn’t a surprise to see an announcement from Lionsgate in 2015 that they were developing an adaptation of it.

With a star-studded cast including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Jamie Lee Curtis, amongst many others, the gaming world is holding its breath for the film’s first footage.

Bioshock – TBA

"We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us." Netflix + BioShock. Would you kindly stay tuned? pic.twitter.com/Ke1oJQileX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 15, 2022

One of the newer announcements on our list, the combined tales of Bioshock’s Rapture and Columbia are near endless. After a five-year struggle to get the film made was effectively canceled in 2013, Netflix shocked gamers with the news that a full film was coming to Netflix.

We’ll have to wait and see whether we’ll be off to Rapture or Columbia, but the initial tweet suggests it’s the former.

Metal Gear Solid – TBA

Series creator Hideo Kojima first announced a video game movie version of Metal Gear Solid back at E3 2006, but it was stuck in development hell for a long time. The biggest sign of progress was on December 4th, 2020, when we learned that beloved Hollywood actor Oscar Isaac had signed on to play the role of Solid Snake.

In an interview with GamesRadar, he told them that he took the role because of a love of the games. The franchise is known for its outlandish narratives, so it’ll be interesting to see how these translate to a movie.

Gears of War – TBA

Gears fans will be pleased to know the upcoming video game movie project is currently in development, but it’s widely reported that the game will follow a separate timeline and will essentially be a new story.

That means we may not see Marcus Fenix and co. at all, but we’ll keep everything crossed for at least some kind of cameo.

Five Night’s at Freddy’s – TBA

It really is still coming. I promise, guys. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) January 15, 2022

Another video game movie project trapped in limbo, Five Nights at Freddy’s is a horror indie sensation about animatronics that hit unbelievable levels of popularity, leading to the license being picked up for a film. As with many game adaptations, the companies and staff involved have chopped and changed, but current distributor Bloomfield’s CEO has confirmed that it’s still in the pipeline.

Call of Duty – TBA

The biggest and most successful FPS franchise of all time, it makes sense that Call of Duty is in the running for a movie adaptation. Like Mario, it’s remarkable that we haven’t seen a film already release, but if rumors and reports are to be believed, this could be on the horizon.

Not only that, but none other than Hollywood’s leading Action Hero – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ‘ is being linked to the film too, either in a starring or joint producing role.

The Division – TBA

On the other hand, The Division is not one that strikes as needing a film, especially with other bigger Tom Clancy names out there. Yet, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain are in leading roles, and filming is now expected to commence this year.

Jak and Daxter – TBA

Similar to Bioshock, the revelation that Jak and Daxter will be washing their tuxedos for an inevitable premiere is new information for 2022. Following the release of the long-awaited Uncharted movie, its director, Ruben Fleischer, has confirmed that his next film will be focused on the iconic duo.

Upcoming video game TV Shows in 2022 and beyond

Halo – Mar 24, 2022

With a whole host of streaming services out there, Paramount+ will play host to the long-in-development Halo TV series. The highly anticipated adaptation of the legendary sci-fi shooter isn’t even out yet, and Paramount+ have already renewed it for a second season.

It will be interesting to see how the story of Master Chief and the Covenant translates to a live-action TV series, but initial reactions to the trailer have been mostly positive.

The Last of Us – 2023

The harrowing tales of The Last of Us Part I and II are custom-fit for TV. In an age of dark, violent shows with no boundaries, the story of Naughty Dog’s Joel and Ellie is ready for a wider audience. The critically acclaimed games are being brought to life on HBO, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey occupying the main roles.

Its release has suffered a setback, and now won’t be gracing our screens until 2023 at the earliest.

The Witcher: Season 3 – TBA

The Witcher’s Netflix debut was red hot, with millions having tuned into both seasons. It’s no surprise, then, that The Witcher Season 3 will continue Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt of Rivia. There is so much of the franchise’s lore and stories to tell that have gone unexplored, that The Witcher could be around for a few more seasons yet.

It’s still unconfirmed at this point, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Netflix were able to get The Witcher Season 3 on our screens before the end of 2023.

Assassin’s Creed – TBA

Whilst a video game movie for the iconic stealth-based franchise already released in 2016, starring Michael Fassbender, Netflix is bringing the Assassin’s Creed franchise to the comfort of our homes. Details are slim, but it’ll be interesting to see who ends up on the top billing for this upcoming TV show.

Resident Evil – TBA

It seems that Netflix cannot get enough of Resident Evil, as not long after the recent release of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, they’re also releasing a live-action Resident Evil series in 2022 to really delve into what makes the characters and locations so special.

Previous Resident Evil video game movies haven’t had enough time to really get into the nooks and crannies of major characters, whereas an episodic show will likely be the perfect chance for newcomers to jump into the series’ deep lore.

Splinter Cell – TBA

Who would have thought that that we could get a Splinter Cell video game TV series before a sequel to 2013’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist? That’s where it appears we’re headed. Netflix have brought in Derek Kolstad as its showrunner and writer-creator of John Wick – so we expect flashy, stylish sequences to adequately capture the essence of Sam Fisher’s badassery.

Arcane: Season 2 – 2022

Ready yourselves, friends. Season 2 of Arcane is now in production. Where’s a Hexgate when you need one? pic.twitter.com/3aUeWuQ5Uu — Arcane (@arcaneshow) November 21, 2021

Arcane, the spin-off from the League of Legends universe, currently sits at a dazzling score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Every aspect of the series was praised upon release, and fans deemed the long wait for the show to be more than worth it.

Season 2 is currently in development, so let’s hope that it will see the light of day before the end of 2023.

Knuckles – 2023

The Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie isn’t even out yet and a third film is already confirmed, along with a Knuckles TV show spin-off on Paramount+. Whether it’s the allure of Idris Elba or not, there’s clearly some love being shown for Knuckles.

Mass Effect – TBA

Amazon are now squarely in video game market, creating their own games like New World, but are now are set to expand that into TV shows for gaming fans, too. Rumors continue to rage on that the company is gearing up to create a Mass Effect TV series with three fan-favorite games (and Andromeda) to select material from. But just who will play Commander Shepherd?

Fallout – 2022

Another Amazon venture from the gaming space is the beloved AAA franchise known around the world — Fallout. Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic property will have the aid of Todd Howard, Director, and Executive Producer at Bethesda. While other details are scarce, we do know that production begins in 2022.

Pokemon – TBA

It’s 99% official at this point, but it seems as if Netflix is doing their own version of live-action Pokemon. Detective Pikachu was an interesting take on the usually animated representation of Pokemon, but it worked. As more details are revealed, we’ll share everything we know with you right here.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about all the upcoming video game movies and TV shows. Make sure to check back often for all of the latest news.

