Xbox Series X backwards compatibility: Games, Auto HDR, FPS boost & more

Xbox Series X backwards compatibility allows you to play games released on a previous console on your shiny new one. Check out our guide for all the information you need.

Since partway through the Xbox One’s lifecycle, Microsoft has gradually added backward compatibility support for multiple previous-gen games. Additionally, many of the older games that you play on your Xbox Series X|S will have various new features thanks to the power of the new hardware, too.

With titles spanning four console generations, there are hundreds to dive into, and some may be even better than you remember. Here’s all we know about Xbox Series X backwards compatibility.

Xbox Series X|S Backwards Compatibility supported games

While plenty of games have received backwards compatibility support for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, there are some that are just too good to miss. Red Dead Redemption, Dead Space, Skate 3, and plenty more are included, as well as titles from huge franchises like Star Wars, Splinter Cell, and Fable.

There are hundreds, so we’d recommend heading to Microsoft’s site for the huge list of titles that have already been added.

Sadly, it appears Microsoft has no plans to add more games to the Xbox Series X backwards compatibility catalog, but many titles from prior generations can now be found on Xbox Game Pass.

Features available with Backwards Compatibility on Xbox Series X|S

Along with support for backwards compatibility, games also receive notable performance boosts when run on these newer devices. Some of the notable features available are:

Cloud-based game saves features across devices.

features across devices. Auto HDR activated for supported displays.

activated for supported displays. FPS boost and resolution enhancement.

and resolution enhancement. Enhanced loading speeds .

. Xbox Cloud Gaming for select titles with backward compatibility.

Can play supported games using physical discs from previous-generation devices.

These boosts are extremely effective and make older games better than you remember them. Not all will apply to all titles, though, so be sure to look out for the identifiers on a game’s Microsoft Store page.

