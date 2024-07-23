Minecraft TV show: Everything we know about the Netflix animated series

Alongside a film, fans of the iconic game are getting an animated Minecraft TV show on Netflix. A release date is far off, but we’ve got some information about the show.

The Minecraft movie release date is in 2025, so that’s first up, but Netflix’s small-screen adaptation is in active development. It’s the bestselling adventure game of all time, so this is far from a surprise.

Game creator Mojang Studios has teamed with the streaming service and WildBrain, the studio behind Carmen Sandiego and more. So, there are steady hands behind the show.

The new TV show is sure to appeal to kids who are still playing the game, and adults who have grown up with it. So, let’s dive into the details.

There’s no Minecraft release date. Netflix has yet to announce when it’ll come out.

We’ve only got an announcement video, which suggests we’re far off a premiere. If we had to guess, we’d think it will trail the movie, after 2025.

Netflix very rarely reveals specific release dates until much nearer the time, too, so it could be a while until we know for sure.

What could the plot be?

There’s no detailed plot information but Netflix confirmed the Minecraft series will feature an “original story with new characters.”

The platform added it’ll show “the world of Minecraft in a new light,” and “build storylines with new characters populating the inspired, pixelated worlds that gamers have come to love.”

Minecraft is a game that has no storyline to speak of, instead letting players imagine their own worlds and tell their own stories in a way. That means the sandbox for adaptation is huge – anything Netflix writers can cook up is possible.

Are there any trailers?

There are no Minecraft TV show trailers, but there is an announcement video.

Netflix shared it on YouTube on May 30, 2024, writing, “This just happened: The best-selling game of all time and the biggest streamer in the world are teaming up to bring you a brand NEW Minecraft Netflix animated series!

News dropped at the Minecraft 15th-year anniversary celebration. More updates to come.”

The footage includes animation in Minecraft’s trademark style, game imagery, and a signature green creeper.

Will the Minecraft series be on streaming?

Minecraft will stream exclusively on Netflix.

All episodes will be available at no extra cost to subscribers as it’s a Netflix original production.

