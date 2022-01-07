Everything we know about the Fallout Amazon show

Fallout is one of gaming’s most beloved IPs, and fans have been clamoring for a TV adaption for what feels like years. Now that Bethesda’s RPG has been given the green light to hit the small screen, here’s everything we know so far.

Despite the inconsistent hit rate that video game adaptions have in TV, that doesn’t stop fans from campaigning to see their favorite IP get the live-action treatment. Especially as Arcane and The Witcher have come along and proved it can be done, there is seemingly no better time to try.

The Last of Us show is deep into production now, and gamers are itching to see which iconic title gets the next TV makeover. Well, fans of post-apocalyptic RPGs are in luck.

A TV series based on Bethesda’s Fallout games is heading into production in 2022 – and we’ve put together all of the details we know so far.

Fallout TV series release date

Unfortunately, we don’t have a timeframe on when the Fallout show is coming, but fans may have a while to wait. After being officially confirmed in July 2021, production isn’t slated to begin until later in 2022.

If everything runs smoothly, we aren’t ruling out a 2023 premiere, but we’ll have to wait for more details to emerge.

Fallout TV series story

The Fallout games focus on the United States in the aftermath of a one-day nuclear war in 2077. Humanity has mostly collapsed, and people are forced to live in makeshift settlements, while terrifying mutated creates roam the wasteland. The games have touched on many different locations, from post-apocalyptic Washington D.C. to what remains of Las Vegas, Nevada.

As we said earlier, the show is still pretty early in development, so the studios haven’t yet revealed which parts of the Fallout lore they will be drawing from. With four mainline games and even more spin-offs, there’s no shortage of material to use for inspiration.

Most of the Fallout games begin with a character emerging from one of many Vaults scattered around the US to provide shelter from the nuclear bombs. The moment the Vault Dweller steps out of the comfort of the Vault and into the desolate world is a memorable part of each game, so we’d love to see it brought to life on-screen.

Given that the games only hit mainstream popularity from Fallout 3 onwards, it’s a safe bet to assume that it’s the latter-day material they will be most keen to adapt. With some easter eggs for OG fans, of course.

Based on the short teaser they shared back in July, it does appear they will be staying faithful to Fallout’s signature aesthetic. The contrast of 1950s American optimism against the post-nuclear devastation seen in the world is what makes the games special, so let’s hope they double down on it with the show.

Where to watch the Fallout TV series

This new Fallout series is in development at Amazon Studios, meaning it’s most likely to drop on Amazon Prime Video when it finally launches. All you’ll need is a valid Prime subscription and you can binge to your heart’s content.

Who’s working on the Fallout TV series

Alongside the announcement teaser, Amazon confirmed that Kilter Films is heading up production on the live-action adaption. Meanwhile, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios’ and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks, who helped deliver the main series of games, will serve as executive producers.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, best known for Captain Marvel and Silicon Valley respectively, have joined the project as showrunners.

Athena Wickham, Lisa Joy, and Jonathan Nolan from Kilter Films are also working as executive producers. It was confirmed in January 2022 that Nolan will direct the debut episode of the series after he did the same on HBO’s Westworld.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” Joy and Nolan said after the first reveal. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

Fallout TV series cast

As of January 2022, no actors have been officially attached to the project, nor have any characters been slated to show up. Now that the series is entering full production, we can expect more casting news very soon.

There you have it, that was everything we know so far about the eagerly-awaited Fallout TV show. As more and more information is revealed, be sure to check back on this page for the latest updates.

