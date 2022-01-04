Best new games coming out in 2022, from Elden Ring to God of War Ragnarok

2022 looks set to be another huge year for best-in-class video games, with the likes of Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, and Horizon Forbidden West leading the stellar lineup.

After a year that delivered plenty of incredible highs including Resident Evil Village, Metroid Dread, and Deathloop, 2022 has a lot to live up to. Fortunately, there are plenty of exciting games on the horizon to look forward to.

Whether you want to step into the boots of DC’s most iconic supervillains, get your next open-world RPG fix, or experience your own extraordinary wizarding adventure at Hogwarts, there’s something for you below.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Release date: January 28, 2022

January 28, 2022 Platform: Nintendo Switch

Pokemon fans have been calling for a twist on the tried-and-tested franchise formula for years, and it looks like they’re about to get it with Legends: Arceus, an expansive prequel set in a feudal-era Sinnoh known as the Hisui region – long before Pokemon and humans lived in harmony.

Trainers will need to survey distinct environments, catch Pokemon, and complete the region’s first-ever Pokedex. As well as original Hisuian forms and never-before-seen evolutions, longtime fans can expect plenty of lore, new battle features, and some terrifying Pokemon encounters.

Horizon Forbidden West

Release date: February 18, 2022

February 18, 2022 Platforms: PS5 and PS4

For fans of post-apocalyptic adventure games, it doesn’t get much better than 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn – so you’ll be glad to know its upcoming sequel, the highly-anticipated Forbidden West, is finally coming to PS4 and PS5 in February 2022, and it looks even better than the original.

Forbidden West follows huntress Aloy in the aftermath of her earth-shattering discoveries at the end of Zero Dawn (which is a must-play if you haven’t already experienced it), as she explores the mysterious Forbidden West and the deadly machines that roam there.

With underwater exploration of lakes and seas, brand new tools like the Shieldwing and Pullcaster to play with, and an even bigger map than last time to explore, it’s one of the most exciting releases of the year.

Elden Ring

Release date: February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022 Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X| S, Xbox One, and PC

From the minds of Dark Souls creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki, and the author of the iconic A Song of Fire and Ice novels, George R. R. Martin, comes Elden Ring. The long-awaited FromSoftware title finally arrives in February 2022, and there are plenty of reasons to get excited about it.

Players will choose from one of five classes – warrior, enchanted knight, prophet, champion, and bloody wolf – before exploring the Lands Between as they unravel the mysteries of the Elden Ring’s power, battle fearsome creatures, and meet a wide array of unique characters.

There’s clear inspiration from Dark Souls, but with plenty of new features to look forward to like an open world with six main areas to explore and the ability to fight on horseback. It’s going to be major.

Forspoken

Release date: May 24, 2022

May 24, 2022 Platforms: PS5 and PC

With a team consisting of Final Fantasy XV developers and writers with credits including Uncharted and Rogue One, there’s a whole lot of anticipation for Square Enix’s upcoming action-adventure RPG, Forspoken.

The game follows a young New Yorker called Frey Holland as she’s ripped from her city lifestyle and transported to the “beautiful and cruel” world of Athia, where she gains newfound magical abilities and some slick parkour skills to take on the monstrous creatures that roam the land.

From the footage we’ve seen so far, it looks stunning, and Frey (portrayed by Charlie’s Angels star Ella Balinska) is shaping up to be a very cool protagonist. It’s coming to PS5 and PC in May 2022.

God of War Ragnarok

Release date: 2022

2022 Platforms: PS5 and PS4

The long-running God of War franchise got a new lease of life in 2018 when, after countless sequels and spin-offs, it received a soft reboot that introduced fans to Kratos’ son Atreus and garnered universal acclaim from both critics and gamers.

With the upcoming follow-up Ragnarok, the stakes have never been higher for Kratos; the titular prophecy looks set to be fulfilled, promising the death of Gods and the end of days itself, and the Norse mythology era of the series reaches its dramatic finale.

There’s no official release date for God of War Ragnarok yet, although recent rumors have pointed to a September 2022 launch window. Fingers crossed all goes to plan.

Gotham Knights

Release date: 2022

2022 Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X| S, Xbox One and PC

In Gotham Knights, the next big release from the devs behind Batman: Arkham Origins, gamers will once again descend upon Gotham City – only this time, Batman is dead. Instead, it’s up to Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood to keep the city safe from The Court of Owls.

The game is designed with co-op in mind – although solo play is an option too – with each of the four vigilantes having their own set of skills; Batgirl is a hacker, Robin is trained in stealth, Nightwing is an acrobatics specialist, and Red Hood excels at combat.

With an exciting cast of superheroes and the promise of open-world RPG action, Gotham Knights looks like it could be the premier superhero game of the year.

Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: 2022

2022 Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X| S, Xbox One and PC

For Harry Potter fans who spent years secretly hoping for an invitation to Hogwarts to drop through their letterbox, the upcoming open-world RPG Hogwarts Legacy – which is set to release at some point in 2022 – looks like it’ll be the next best thing.

Players will create a fully-customizable character and be at the center of their own magical adventure as they master spells, create potions, and battle Dark Wizards, ultimately deciding whether to use their powers for good or evil.

It will be set in the 1800s, though, so don’t expect to see Luna Lovegood or Professor McGonagall make an appearance as you traverse the hallowed halls of Hogwarts.

MultiVersus

Release date: 2022

2022 Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X| S, Xbox One and PC

With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate dropping its final DLC content at the end of 2021, fans of fighting games with ridiculous crossover rosters might want to turn their attention towards MultiVersus, a free-to-play alternative from Warner Bros.

If you’ve ever wondered who would win in a fight between Batman and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, or Wonder Woman and Arya Stark from Game of Thrones… well, you’ll soon be able to find out. There’s more to be announced soon, so expect this lineup to get even wackier.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl came and went without much fanfare – it recently hit zero viewers on Twitch – so here’s hoping MultiVersus can stick around a little longer when it arrives at some point in 2022.

Splatoon 3

Release date: 2022

2022 Platform: Nintendo Switch

Splatoon has become quite the surprise hit for Nintendo, offering all the fun of competitive online shooters while replacing gun-toting violence and trash talk with paint splatters and wholesome community content.

The third-person shooter is now approaching its third outing, and while it doesn’t look drastically different from what’s come before, there are loads of upgrades to look forward to including fresh stages, a bow-shaped weapon, and new moves to help you evade and attack.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Release date: 2022

2022 Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X| S, and PC

There have been countless opportunities – some good, some bad – to live out your superhero fantasies in gaming over the last few decades, so the prospect of instead stepping into the shoes of one of the most iconic supervillain teams of all time is a pretty darn exciting one.

You’ll get to do just that in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the next big project from Batman: Arkham creators Rocksteady Studios. With the Caped Crusader dead, and Brainiac taking control of the Justice League, it’s up to some of DC’s best villains to take them down and save the world.

Much like 2021’s excellent big-screen outing The Suicide Squad, this new game looks like it’s going to honor everything that’s great about Harley Quinn and co, from the colorful visuals to the dark humor and that over-the-top violence.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Release date: 2022

2022 Platform: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s 2017 masterpiece The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is widely considered to be one of the greatest games of all time, so naturally, hype levels for its currently-untitled sequel are through the roof.

We really don’t know much about the game beyond a couple of short trailers, but it looks like it’s going to follow a similar format to the original, letting players once again traverse the vast open-world of Hyrule – only this time they’ll be able to soar through the skies and explore floating islands.

If Nintendo manages to stick to its 2022 release schedule, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will most likely be the must-have game of the year for Nintendo Switch players.