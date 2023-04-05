Will there be a Super Mario Bros Movie 2? Chris Pratt “excited” for potential sequel

With The Super Mario Bros Movie in cinemas now – and projected to make a fortune this weekend – talk is already turning to a potential sequel.

The Super Mario movie is projected to gross more than $220 million worldwide this weekend, which would be a record for 2023 thus far.

Numbers like that mean talk will inevitably turn to a sequel. And the film even sets something up in a second post-credits scene, though beware of spoilers if you click on this link.

Article continues after ad

So while nothing has officially been announced as-yet, here’s what Chris Pratt – who voices Mario in the movie – has been saying about any potential sequel.

Will there be a Super Mario Bros Movie 2?

Chris Pratt doesn’t just think there will be a sequel, he’s predicts a decade of movies playing out in the ‘Nintendo Cinematic Universe.’

Wile speaking to Extra TV: Pratt said, “You saw the movie. It really honours the video game, it honours the world of Mario and it’s very promising as to what we could expect over the next 10 years, like an entire universe of these types of movies.”

Article continues after ad

Of that aforementioned post-credits scene, Chris Pratt avoided spoilers but told Comic Book Resources: “Listen, there’s like, at the end of the film, there’s a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited. But there’s been talk of Luigi’s Mansion. That was a GameCube game. I think that would be great.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

CBR also asked about golf playing a prominent role in any potential sequel – as an homage to Mario Golf – and both Pratt and his co-star Charlie Day were very much into it.

Article continues after ad

“Ooh! Mario Golf!” exclaimed Pratt, while Day said: “I didn’t even think about that. I would definitely like to see that. That’d be good. That’s right. I’m into that. And we can do our research at Augusta!”

“Don’t rule anything out” regarding Mario sequel

When asked about Super Mario Bros. Movie 2, Chris Meledandri – whose studio Illumination made the first movie – remained tight-lipped. “Our focus right now is entirely on bringing the film out to the audience,” he told Variety. “At this time, we’re not prepared to talk about what’s coming in the future.”

Article continues after ad

But when pushed, he added: “I definitely wouldn’t rule anything out.” And if those projected numbers ring true, expect a sequel to be announced sooner rather than later.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas now, and you can read our review of the film here.