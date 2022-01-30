Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reportedly staring in Call of Duty movie

Legendary action movie star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will reportedly star in a movie adaptation of the Call of Duty video game franchise, according to a new report.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most prolific movie stars in all of Hollywood, pumping out multiple blockbuster films each year.

Fans are always curious what his next project will be, and what franchises he decides to dip his toes into. In 2021 alone, he starred in the hit movies Jungle Cruise and Netflix’s Red Notice.

In an interview with Men’s Journal, he piqued the gaming world’s interest when he mentioned he was working on bringing a gaming franchise to the big screen: “I can’t tell you which game in particular we’re doing, but there will be an announcement this year.

He finished with an interesting teaser, “We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen—one that I’ve played for years.”

Now, a new report says The Rock has an FPS movie cooking.

Dwayne Johnson to reportedly star in Call of Duty movie

According to a report from Giant Freakin Robot, Dwayne Johnson is in talks to star in a Call of Duty film.

While nothing is confirmed yet, the report states he’s currently in talks to get CoD on the big screen for the very first time. Call of Duty matches the description he gave for the franchise he was working on, as CoD certainly is one of the “biggest and baddest.”

The Rock has a long history of turning gaming franchises into movies, as he starred in 2005’s Doom and 2018’s Rampage, both of which are based on their gaming counterparts.

Dwayne Johnson has yet to comment on the report.