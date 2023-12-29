Cinema must flow: as the dawn of a new year approaches, these are the 15 most anticipated movies of 2024.

2023 was one hell of a year for film lovers, perhaps the best since the unspoken series of unfortunate events. Christopher Nolan dropped an atomic egg on the face of cynics with Oppenheimer, Marty Scorsese reminded us of true moviemaking mastery with the brilliant, brutal Killers of the Flower Moon, and the gravity of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie proved inescapable – in other words, it was more than Kenough.

That’s a mere pick ‘n’ mix of the past year’s immense, incredible pictures. Movie theaters felt like the light at the end of an ever-stretching tunnel at the start of the decade – now, we’re free to bask in the glow as much as we like, and there’s no sign of its shine dying out any time soon.

Grumps online would have you believe that 2024 is a “filler year” for movies, but they’re either not looking hard enough or afflicted by a serious case of the Post-Pandora blues (Avatar 3 isn’t until 2025, so who can blame them?). For our money, all we need is popcorn, as our butts will be firmly planted in cinemas in the months ahead – so, here’s what you have to look forward to.

15. Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Paramount Pictures

The odds were against the first Sonic movie: its initial reveal was a disastrous catalyst for a redesign, and video game movies are often cursed. Not only was it a success, but it paved the way for an even better sequel – one that came armed with a stand-up-and-cheer tease: Shadow the Hedgehog is coming. We’re ready to step inside and hold on for dear life.

Release date: December 20

14. Argylle

The jury’s still out on the extent of Matthew Vaughn’s “twisted” mind, but Argylle is already 2023’s most mysterious movie. All we know is that Bryce Dallas Howard’s writer somehow echoes (and perhaps predicts) real-world espionage, and Sam Rockwell’s spy is enlisted to protect her. But did Taylor Swift secretly write the script, who is Elly Conway, is the cat the real Agent Argylle, and why is Henry Cavill’s hair like that? Let’s hope these questions don’t go unanswered.

Release date: February 2

13. Twisters

Warner Bros.

In 2024, the dark side of nature will return in Twisters, a “new chapter” in the tornado-chasing story. With the superhero boom fizzling out, this could be a return to old-school, big-screen summer thrills; you have a mega-watt leading pair in Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, an incredible filmmaker in Lee Isaac Chung, and Steven Spielberg’s seal of approval. “Don’t breathe, don’t look back.”

Release date: July 19

12. Wicked: Part 1

Universal Pictures

What is this feeling? Hype, as one of the greatest musicals of the 21st century is getting a long overdue movie adaptation: Wicked, helmed by Crazy Rich Asians’ Jon M. Chu and starring Ariana Grande as Galinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, aka the fated Wicked Witch of the West. We’re excited, and you won’t bring us down.

Release date: November 27

11. Alien Romulus

20th Century Studios

While Ridley Scott may yet return for one last, malicious space-faring nightmare with David and the Xenomorphs, he’s cutting the franchise loose once again for Alien Romulus, directed by Don’t Breathe and 2013 Evil Dead helmer Fede Álvarez. Details remain curiously scarce, bar its setting between the first two entries (and an expectation of gut-churning gore). But in Scott’s words, it’s “f**king great”, so ready those lungs to scream into the void of space.

Release date: August 16

10. Civil War

Alex Garland’s new dystopia proposes a scoff-worthy conflict: a second American Civil War between the bipartisan alliance of Texas and California (the “western forces”), and the remaining loyalist states. However, the dubiousness of its politics isn’t the focal point: its first trailer peeked behind the curtain of a country terrifyingly and uncannily divided. “What kind of an American are you?”

Release date: April 26

9. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Eight years after we entered action Valhalla in Fury Road, George Miller’s Ozploitation franchise is returning with Furiosa, exploring the origin story of its titular iconic heroine. This time, Anya Taylor-Joy has taken Charlize Theron’s place in the role, and she’ll face off against Chris Hemsworth’s villainous warlord Dementus. What a day it’ll be when it hits cinemas… what a lovely day!

Release date: May 24

8. Terrifier 3

Cineverse

In 2022, audiences hurled, fainted, and even called 911 after seeing Art the Clown’s latest skin-tearing, wound-bleaching crip walk of terror through suburban America. Next year, Damien Leone’s slasher franchise returns with Terrifier 3, set to be the villain’s nastiest, gnarliest, and scariest outing yet. Just remember your vomit bags.

Release date: October 25

7. Gladiator 2

MGM/Universal Pictures

Next year, Ridley Scott will return to the world of his Oscar-winning epic with Gladiator 2, a sequel that’ll follow Paul Mescal’s grown-up Lucius (the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus) as he re-emerges after a 15-year disappearance and seeks answers about his father. Conne Nielsen will also reprise her role as Lucilla, with Denzel Washington and Joseph Quinn also joining the ensemble. Is Scott done entertaining us? “Not yet.”

Release date: November 22

6. Challengers

Wails of pain like Florence Pugh’s co-cultists in Midsommar were heard around the world when Challengers, Luca Guadagnino’s erotic sports comedy, was delayed – but it’s finally coming next year. The movie will follow Zendaya’s top-seeded tennis player as she enters an intense love triangle between Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor – and their three-pronged romance may see them lose their grip on the game.

Release date: April 26

5. Nosferatu

Universal Pictures

Eggers became a renowned moviemaking name from the get-go with 2015’s The Witch, a “delicious” gothic horror that teed up The Lighthouse and The Northman. 2024 willl mark the release of a long-developed project: his remake of Nosferatu, recognized as cinema’s original vampire movie, reborn through the director’s new vision. Bill Skarsgård will portray the titular bloodsucker, while Lily-Rose Depp will play the object of his frightening affections.

Release date: December 25

4. Joker: Folie à Deux

Warner Bros.

It’s been more than three years since we went “werewolf” and wild for Joker. Folie à Deux will not only see the return of Joaquin Phoenix’s Clown Prince of Crime, but he’ll be joined by his other cackling half: Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga – and her peerless pipes will be put to good use, given the sequel is also a twisted musical. Put on a happy face.

Release date: October 4

3. Horizon (Part 1 & 2)

The fruits of Kevin Costner’s obsessive labor – and the reason for Yellowstone being taken to the train station – will be unveiled with Horizon: An American Saga, the actor-director’s epic two-part Western hitting cinemas less than two months apart. It will explore “the lure of the Old West and how it was won – and lost – through the blood, sweat and tears of many.”

Article continues after ad

Release dates: June 28 and August 16

2. Dune: Part Two

The sands of time haven’t been kind to Dune: Part Two, initially robbed from its original 2023 release date amid the actors’ and writers’ strikes – but spectacular things come to those who wait. The sequel will see Timothée Chalamet’s Paul allying himself with the Fremen and seeking to avenge his family against the Harkonnen powers that be – which will involve a face-off against Austin Butler’s terrifying Feyd-Rautha. Soon, it will be our reality to experience.

Release date: March 1

1. Deadpool 3

Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has just endured its worst year since its late-2000s inception. It’s in dire need of a (anti-)hero, and years after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century’s super-powered assets, fans can look forward to the full-fledged, R-rated debut of Deadpool. It’s more than a threequel: it’s a litmus test for both Feige and co’s handling of the Merc with a Mouth (it’s rumored to be a Fox twist on Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, which sounds amazing) and the franchise’s larger future.

Release date: May 3

