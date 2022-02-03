Xbox Game Pass March 2022: All new games and everything leaving on console and PC

Microsoft’s subscription service is about to add a whole host of new titles, including the much-anticipated Weird West and more. Here’s everything we know about Xbox Game Pass in March 2022.

Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is a must-subscribe for anyone with an Xbox console, a gaming PC, or a phone that can handle playing games via the cloud.

January started strong with Rainbow Six: Extraction and Hitman 3, and February has been no slouch either, adding Total War: Warhammer III and much more. So, what’s next? Here’s all we know about new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2022.

Advertisement

Contents

Game Pass March 2022 additions

Here’s everything we know of that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in March. Don’t worry if there’s nothing for you right now, though, as Microsoft will unveil more very soon.

New announcements are listed in bold.

FAR: Changing Tides (Console) – March 1

Shredders (Console and PC) – March 17

A Memoir Blue (Console and PC) – March 24

Weird West (Console) – March 31

Expect more games to be added to the lineup in the coming days, usually through the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

Games Leaving Game Pass in March 2022

Microsoft’s service rotates games in and out of its library, so expect a few games to be removed. You’ll be given at least a few days’ notice, though, so you can either finish up the game before it leaves or buy it at a discount before it’s gone.

Advertisement

Game Pass March 2022 Announcement Date

Game Pass titles don’t have a set reveal date, and Microsoft usually teases them at regular intervals. Expect some mention of the lineup in the opening days of March, with more revealed through Twitter posts (and sometimes memes) in the weeks that follow.

We’ll be sure to update this page as we hear more.