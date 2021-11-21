Arcane Season 2 announced: Release date, trailer, cast, LoL champs, leaks

It was a matter of time, but now it’s confirmed: Arcane Season 2 is coming, gracing League of Legends fans after a climactic Season 1. Learn more about the story, the release date, and what champions will be appearing again.

After Arcane Season 1 broke the internet and took over Netflix ⁠— with quite the ending in Act 3 leaving plenty of questions unanswered ⁠— Riot did not wait long to confirm Arcane Season 2 is in the works.

The show has been renewed for a second season and is currently in production following the finale on November 20.

Contents

Arcane Season 2 release date

At this point in time, Arcane Season 2 doesn’t have a locked-in release date. Given it’s only in production, sometime in 2022 is what fans are hoping for.

Advertisement

However, with the show currently in production, it shouldn’t be long until we hear from Riot about its arrival given Season 1’s cliffhanger.

Arcane Season 2 trailer

Riot released a 30-second teaser just hours after Act 3 went live, featuring dialogue from Caitlyn, Vi, and Jinx.

“Every way I slice it, if I go after your sister alone, one of us comes back in a box,” Caitlyn says to Vi.

“I can do this myself. No one else needs to get hurt,” Vi replies.

“I’m glad it’s you,” Jinx says ominously at the end of the trailer.

Ready yourselves, friends. Season 2 of Arcane is now in production. Where’s a Hexgate when you need one? pic.twitter.com/3aUeWuQ5Uu — Arcane (@arcaneshow) November 21, 2021

Arcane Season 2 characters & cast

Arcane Season 2 is expected to continue its story in Piltover and Zaun — following the fallout between sisters Jinx and Vi. That means we’ll see the same cast of characters appear in Season 2, continuing the story from where Season 1 left off rather than going to another Runeterra region.

Advertisement

Read More: Riot planning more League of Legends shows after huge Arcane success

Jinx and Vi still have plenty to sort out after their final meeting in Arcane Season 1, and the same goes for Jayce and Viktor. Singed got more screen-time in Act 3, teasing a potential storyline with Warwick in the final few shots of the season.

Heimerdinger and Ekko’s relationship could also be explored further, and more Piltover and Zaun characters like Camille, Orianna, and some more of Singed’s creations could be making an appearance.

More details about Arcane Season 2 will be released in 2022 and beyond, and we’ll keep you updated with them right here.