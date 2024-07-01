Minecraft co-creator explains Mojang’s involvement in movie adapation

The co-creator of Minecraft Jens “Jeb” Bergensten sat down with Dexerto and revealed some tantalizing new information about the upcoming release of the Minecraft movie.

Minecraft is the biggest video game of all time. Naturally, the indie game turned unprecedented smash-hit is next in line for an adaptation on the big screen, with the Minecraft movie wrapping filming in New Zealand earlier this year.

Dexerto was able to have a sit-down chat with Minecraft’s co-creator Jeb, who, having seen parts of the film already, was able to reveal more about the upcoming movie as well as detailing his time on set.

Jeb explained that as the Minecraft movie is being directed by Jared Hess, it is “very much (his) vision”. However, Mojang has been collaborating with the director, particularly on the script and main story points, ensuring Minecraft stays true to its roots, even in a new medium.

Mojang Minecraft will be heading to the big screen in early 2025.

“We’ve been part of working on the script and the main story points, and trying to emphasize the things we feel are important for Minecraft,” Jeb elaborated.

Not only were they a part of the creative process behind the movie, but Jeb was able to visit the physical set of the movie during a visit in February, ensuring the visual style is on brand as well.

“I was in Auckland in February to look at the set and look at the principal photography taking place. I’ve seen some of the shots from the movie, but it’s still being created as we speak.”

The Minecraft movie is currently slated to release on April 4, 2025, and will be distributed by Warner Brothers. Featuring well-known actors such as Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Emma Myers, there’s no doubt the film has some star power behind it.

Minecraft doesn’t just have a movie in its future lineup though, it also has its very own Netflix series on the horizon. While far less is known about the animated series, we tried prying but Jeb wouldn’t budge on that one, it’s clear that Mojang is pulling out the big guns as Minecraft turns 15.

