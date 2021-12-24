Best party video games on Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation this Christmas

Looking for the best party video games to play with friends and family over the Christmas holidays? Whether you’re a Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation owner, we’ve got you covered.

While there’s definitely still a place for old-school party games like Pictionary and Charades – or even traditional board games like Monopoly – sometimes you need something a little more modern to impress your party guests.

Fortunately, there are tons of party video games out there that are perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re having a get-together with family over the holiday season or a virtual game night with friends, there’s something for you.

We’ve sorted through the endless list of party games available on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and beyond to bring you the very best ones that are guaranteed to get your party started.

Contents

Jackbox Party Packs

Available on: Switch, Xbox, Playstation, PC & Mac

If you’ve never played a Jackbox Party Pack, you’re missing out. Each pack contains five unique party games ranging from the familiar to the truly bizarre, and each player only needs a smartphone or tablet to join in, so there’s no need for extra controllers – and you can even play them over video call!

There are currently eight packs available to choose from, meaning there truly is something for everyone. We’d recommend getting Party Pack 3 and Party Pack 8, as these contain a good range of really fun games like Trivia Murder Party, Drawful, and The Wheel Of Enormous Proportions.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Available on: Switch, Xbox, Playstation, PC & Mac

If you’re looking for a truly unique party game that will bring everyone together with a healthy dose of chaos and tension, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is definitely worth trying. One person attempts to defuse the bomb, while your friends help you diffuse individual puzzles with just a manual on their phone.

The catch? They can’t see the bomb, and you’re not allowed to read the manual. It’s nail-biting stuff when that timer’s running out, but the rush of joint serotonin when you successfully diffuse a tricky bomb is immense. Just try not to fall out if you make a wrong move and blow the whole thing up.

Overcooked 2

Available on: Switch, Xbox, Playstation, PC & Mac

Overcooked 2 puts you and your friends in the role of adorable little chefs who must work together to prepare, cook, and serve up a variety of dishes from burgers to sushi, all while racing against the clock. It’s the perfect couch co-op party game that puts your teamwork and communication to the test.

Overcooked does require more skill than other games on this list, so it’s arguably more suited for playing with fellow gamers. Either version of the game is sure to be a hit at your next party, but Overcooked 2 does have a few gameplay improvements, while the original is often available with a discount.

Just Dance 2022

Available on: Switch, Xbox, Playstation & Stadia

We know there are a lot of nay-sayers when it comes to Just Dance, but with the right group of people, it can be a lot of fun. You don’t even need a controller anymore, just your smartphone, so even your most video game-averse family members won’t be able to resist getting up for a boogie.

Whether people are willing to get involved really depends on the soundtrack, and fortunately, the 2022 edition of Just Dance has a really good variety, ranging from well-known artists like Justin Timberlake and Beyonce to more modern offerings from BLACKPINK and League of Legends girl group K/DA.

Knowledge is Power

Available on: PlayStation only

Knowledge is Power isn’t just the best PlayLink title, it’s also one of the best quiz games out there full stop. Players choose a quirky character, take a selfie to represent themselves, then race to be the first to answer a range of questions covering everything from pop music to world history and even video games.

It all leads up to the final game show-inspired round, Pyramid of Knowledge, which is a tense race to the top. Falling behind? No worries, you’ll get traps like gunk and ice to slow your opponents down. There are no confusing rules, and you only need a smartphone to join in, so it’s really easy to pick up and play.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Available on: Switch only

It’s not a traditional party game, but honestly, who can resist a bit of Mario Kart? For decades, this beloved karting series has been the go-t0 choice for game nights with friends, but it’s also accessible enough that you can get family of any age involved, especially with the easy-to-understand motion controls.

The best thing about Mario Kart is that it’s a very well-balanced game, as newcomers who might struggle to keep up with veteran players will be rewarded with more powerful items to give them a chance at success – and there’s nothing more satisfying than landing a blue shell on a bragging family member.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain

Available on: Switch only

The latest entry in the Big Brain Academy series puts a big focus on fast-paced multiplayer battles between up to four players, making it perfect for smaller parties. There are 20 minigames in total, where you’ll be doing everything from memorizing sequences to sorting animals into categories.

Unlike many party games that test your brain, Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain is suitable for all ages, as each player can set their own individual difficulty to help level the playing field, with a special setting for young children. It’s wholesome fun that can actually be quite a challenge if you want it to be.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Available on: Switch only

This might be the least accessible party game on the list, as there’s a deceptively steep learning curve to get truly good at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but as long as everyone involved has some experience with fighting games, there are hours of fun to be had with this competitive gaming masterpiece.

The best thing about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is that when the tagline said ‘Everyone is here!’, they meant it. So whether your friends are Nintendo purists or haven’t touched a Mario game in years, there will be a character they know and love to play as, from Bayonetta to Snake and even the recently-added Sora.