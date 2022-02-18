How to connect your PlayStation account to Discord

After months of waiting, you can finally connect your PlayStation account with Discord. Here’s all you need to know on how to link them together.

Discord is one of the most popular communication apps for gamers around the world, and back in May 2021, Discord and Sony announced an official partnership, which would work to integrate its features into the PlayStation realm.

However, Discord told fans to stay put until 2022 as they will begin rolling out new features for the gaming console and its players.

As new features begin to roll out, users are now able to link their PS account to Discord, giving them the option to share with friends what they’re currently playing. Below, our step-by-step guide has everything you need to know on how to connect these two together and get started.

How to add PlayStation account to Discord

PlayStation x Discord We’re gradually rolling out the ability to link your PlayStation Network account to share what games you’re playing. Learn how to connect your account here: https://t.co/Jbgx7zWEVW pic.twitter.com/mZFxOwjlVS — Discord (@discord) January 31, 2022

In a blog post, Discord outlined the first feature that PlayStation users will be receiving in their partnership with the communication service.

The community will now be able to link their PS account and display their activity to all their Discord friends. Here’s how to do it.

Open up Discord app on Desktop, Web, or Mobile For Desktop or Web click the “User Settings” icon on the bottom left. For Mobile click your profile picture on the bottom right. Once in settings, locate the “Connections” tab and open it. Find the PlayStation logo and click it. Follow the link and log into your PS account to finish the connection.

If you’re unable to find the PS logo, you’ll likely need to wait a little longer until the feature is rolled out to you.

While this does not mean that Discord will be available on the console, that doesn’t mean that it won’t be coming in the future. We will update you as this partnership continues to integrate features moving forward.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how to connect your Discord account to PlayStation.

