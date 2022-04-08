Sonic movie director wants to make a Smash movie: Mario vs Sonic

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler revealed his interest in making a Smash Bros-style crossover movie, involving both Sonic and Mario on the big screen.

Nintendo fans were shocked back in September 2021 when the company revealed that a Super Mario animated movie was in production featuring a star-studded voice cast.

The announcement came off the heels of the massive success that was the original Sonic the Hedgehog movie, as tons of gaming franchises have begun branching out into full-fledged TV or movie adaptations. To name a few, Halo, Assassin’s Creed, and The Witcher have all seen adaptations created.

After Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released on April 8, the movie’s director gave an interview teasing a big clash between iconic franchises from SEGA and Nintendo.

Sonic director wants to make Smash Bros movie

Jeff Fowler, director of both Sonic movies, explained that while it is unlikely a Smash Bros movie could be made, he’s still very interested.

“Nothing would make me happier than to just throw all the characters into a battle royale and do a big Smash Bros. thing,” he told ComicBook.com.

Of course, getting all of the characters featured in Smash Bros onto the big screen together sounds like a legal nightmare, but Fowler is still enticed by the idea of it.

He finished his thoughts by pointing out how incredible a Smash Bros movie would be, “Getting Mario and Sonic in the ring, I mean everyone would be kinda dying for that, right?”

Maybe if the upcoming Super Mario movie is a massive hit, Nintendo will be more inclined to further explore movies with their IP.

For now, that remains to be seen, and a Mario vs Sonic movie is but a pipe dream.