The Last of Us Part 1 remake: Release date, platforms, PS5 upgrades, more

Following months of rumors and speculation, a full-fledged remake of The Last of Us is now officially in the works. From its imminent release date to an early look at gameplay upgrades, here’s everything there is to know.

The original The Last of Us was released on PS3 back in 2013, combining survival horror, cinematic storytelling, and third-person gunplay into one spectacular package. The remastered PS4 version soon followed ahead of a sequel in 2020, though Naughty Dog isn’t stopping there.

With the franchise as popular as ever, the first-party PlayStation studio is doubling down on its success. Not only is a remake of the original game on the way, but so too is a standalone multiplayer title along with a live-action HBO series.

As the former is up first, it’s sure to reignite some passion in the fandom once before the following projects are released. Before it comes our way, here’s a full look at all we know about The Last of Us Part 1 remake.

The Last of Us Part 1 remake: Release Date

The Last of Us Part 1 remake is set to launch on Friday, September 2, 2022. This marks almost a full decade since the game first captivated PlayStation fans back in 2013.

As you would expect, as soon as the release date rolls around, players around the globe will be able to jump in right away. Not just to the full Last of Us remake, but also to the standalone prequel chapter ‘Left Behind’ as well.

While September 2 marks the launch for the PS5 version, those eagerly awaiting the remake on PC will have to wait a little longer. More on that below.

The Last of Us Part 1 remake: Platforms

The Last of Us Part 1 remake is confirmed to release across both PS5 and PC, though not at the same time. While those on PS5 can jump in first, PC gamers have to keep patient.

Beyond the simple fact that it’s in development for PC, little else is known about the port. There’s currently no telling when it may arrive, nor what unique features it may include for the hardware.

We’re sure to learn more following the remake’s launch on PS5, however, so we’ll be sure to keep you posted right here as further details emerge.

The Last of Us Part 1 remake editions

With The Last of Us Part 1 remake, two unique editions are being made available at launch. The Standard Edition, priced at $69.99 USD includes the game itself along with Left Behind. Meanwhile, the Digital Deluxe Edition priced at $79.99 USD features a number of exclusive in-game boosts.

Here’s everything included in the Digital Deluxe Edition of The Last of Us Part 1 remake:

Increased Crafting Speed Skill

Increased Healing Speed Skill

9mm Reload Speed Increase Upgrade

Rifle Clip Capacity Increase Upgrade

Explosive Arrows Gameplay Modifier

Dither Punk Filter

Speedrun Mode

Six Weapon Skins: Black Gold 9mm Pistol, Silver Filigree 9mm Pistol, Rubber Tactical Shotgun, Sculpted Oak Shotgun, Arctic White Bow, Carbon Black Bow

Furthermore, players that pre-order either edition will also receive a set amount of bonus Supplements and bonus Weapon Parts to upgrade skills and equipment respectively.

The Last of Us Part 1 remake PS5 upgrades & new features

As a full remake, this new version of The Last of Us Part 1 upgrades not only the visuals but various gameplay systems too. From more intricate combat features akin to those seen in the sequel, to improved controls and a range of new accessibility options, there’s plenty on offer.

The remake also looks to utilize PS5-specific features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in the DualSense controller.

While specifics aren’t yet official, it’s safe to expect the PS5 remake of The Last of Us will offer native 4K resolution, locked at 60fps. It may even have a mode offering 120fps at a lower resolution and ray tracing to take advantage of the PS5’s capabilities.

