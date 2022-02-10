Jak and Daxter movie: Everything we know so far

The director of the Uncharted movie, Ruben Fleischer, has hinted that Jak and Daxter could be the next classic PlayStation franchise to receive a film adaption. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

As video games grow in popularity, we’re seeing more and more beloved titles get the film and TV treatment. Arcane smashed all expectations when it hit Netflix back in 2020, while both Fallout and Halo have shows on the way.

With rumors that even a Call of Duty movie starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is in development, it seems that nearly any franchise is on the table for an adaption these days.

This was proved once again when Uncharted movie director Ruben Fleischer confirmed that he had begun work on adapting PlayStation staple Jak and Daxter. Details are pretty scarce right now, but here’s everything we know about the project so far.

Does the Jak and Daxter movie have a release date?

Unfortunately, the Jak and Daxter adaptation appears to still be in its early stages, so there’s no concrete release date as of yet.

Speaking in an interview with Digitial Trends on February 9, 2022, Fleischer announced the project by saying: “I’m actually working on Jak and Daxter, a version of that, for PlayStation, which I think would be really cool to bring to life.”

Given that this project is still yet to be formally announced by PlayStation, and this is the first we’re hearing of it, gamers may have a bit of a wait on their hands.

Jak and Daxter movie cast

At the time of writing, there are no names attached to the project other than director Ruben Fleischer. In terms of the titular roles of Jak and Daxter, we’ll have to wait until nearer release to see who will be providing the voices.

We may have a small clue as to who could star as Jak, however. Spider-Man and Uncharted actor Tom Holland has expressed an interest in the series in the past.

“I would like to make a Jak and Daxter movie, and I would play Jak,” he told Gamespot. “But I would make it at A24 a [a film studio], so it was really weird and like dark. I would do like a really weird, live-action version of Jak and Daxter.”

Jak and Daxter movie story

Again, there are virtually no details about the story of the Jak and Daxter adaptation, whether it be a film or TV show. That’s not to say there isn’t a wealth of source material for the creative team to draw from.

There have been three main installments in the series, from the original up to Jak 3 in 2004, as well as a number of spin-offs like Jak X: Combat Racing. But there hasn’t been a whole new entry since Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier on PSP in 2009.

Since Jak and his tiny companion have been out of the limelight for some time now, a retelling of the first game could be the perfect way to reintroduce the characters to a new generation.

More information should be dropping in the coming months, so be sure to check back here for the latest Jak and Daxter movie news.