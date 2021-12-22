When is the Witcher season 3 coming out?

The second season of The Witcher is now available on Netflix. So when is season 3 of The Witcher coming out? We have some ideas.

Season 3 of The Witcher, the fantasy drama from Netflix based on the novels from Andrzej Sapkowski, and the popular videogame adaptations, was announced in September 2021. This was several months before season 2 was added to the streaming service. So, the series’ future is secure – despite Netflix often being quite trigger happy with their original content.

As with previous Witcher media, the show follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, the titular Witcher who’s a monster hunter for hire. In the first two seasons of the show, Geralt was pulled into conflicts outside of his day job. Now, based on the comments of the showrunners, season 3 of The Witcher may continue this trend. The only question is, when?

When is Season 3 of The Witcher coming to Netflix?

The first season of The Witcher landed on Netflix in December 2019, with season two following in December 2021. Therefore, we expect season 3 will likely appear in December 2023. That is if the show continues to follow the same two-year trend.

However, world events slowed the production of season 2 in 2020, meaning season 3 could be with us a year early. It’s entirely plausible that season 3 of The Witcher arrives in 2022, yet there’s been no confirmation of this from Netflix yet.

The current production of season 3, including its early announcement, bodes well though. Things are moving faster than they did with season 2. The series has also been a great success for Netflix, which may want to expedite production and release season 3 as soon as possible. Of course, this is all speculation until we receive official confirmation.

What has Netflix said about season 3 of The Witcher?

The show’s creators have given fans even more hope that season 3 will arrive early. In an interview with TechRadar, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said, “The creative process is now really just starting. We have the scripts, and now we’ll bring directors on, the actors back in, and really start delving in deeper and reflecting back and making sure that it’s the perfect season.”

In a later interview, this time with Collider, Hissrich gave some more details about the direction of season 3, saying, “We approximately do a book a season, but we also make sure that the stories from that book are best in that season of our television show. So sometimes we move those chess pieces around a little bit.”

“There’s a big story from Blood of Elves that we’re going to do in Season 3 for instance. Or there was a short story that we couldn’t fit in Season 1, so we put it in Season 2. We try to be pretty flexible with that.”

A live-action prequel to The Witcher is also in development at Netflix. This spin-off, titled, The Witcher: Blood Origin, will be set over 1000 years before the first season and will explore the beginnings of Geralt’s Witcher order.