FIFA 23 leaks & rumors: Everything we know so far

EA SPORTS will soon be preparing players for the launch of FIFA 23 and while official details are slim for the series’ next installment, a number of leaks have surfaced already.

When FIFA 22 was released, there was a lot of talk about the franchise becoming free-to-play, cross-platform, and even include Online Career Mode.

While there was still a huge host of changes, from a FUT Champions Weekend League restructure to Player Career getting a kickstart with new content, there was still a lack of landmark changes we’ve just noted.

So, that begs the question: Will FIFA 23 take things in a new direction? Let’s take a look at everything that’s leaked so far.

Advertisement

FIFA 23 leaks: Everything we know

FIFA 23 free-to-play?

There has long been a rumor that EA SPORTS is prepared to make FIFA 23 the first free game of the series, and the speculation all started around the time of FIFA 22 launching.

Read More: How to claim FIFA 22 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs

A number of popular traders and leakers reported the possibility of the next title going free, as seen in a post from DonkTrading.

Free to play 🤝 Cross platform #FIFA23 — Donk 🍊 (@DonkTrading) July 17, 2021

EA has not commented publicly on this leak, and as it dates back to July 2021, there is a chance that plans may have changed.

The rumblings within the FIFA community started out, of course, when a free-to-play game called UFL was announced, possibly rivaling the juggernaut franchise.

Advertisement

FIFA 23 cross-platform play leaked

EA SPORTS will reportedly add full cross-platform play in FIFA 23, according to a report from industry insider Tom Henderson.

On February 28, Henderson published a number of leaked plans for the upcoming launch. Unlike previous games, where even players in the same console family (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) could not play together, there will be full cross-platform play – according to the leak.

This would mean that PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players would be able to take to the same pitch, something that’s never been possible before.

The leak could represent huge changes in how the Ultimate Team market operates and how Pro Clubs works, allowing you to sign people from other platforms.

Advertisement

Will the World Cup 2022 be in FIFA 23?

Last year, Electronic Arts added new women’s team options for popular team mode Pro Clubs, and it seems the plans for more inclusive content will take a step further with FIFA 23.

According to reports, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2022 will arrive in the next game, meaning that there will be exclusive content for everybody to enjoy football’s biggest festival.

What this will look like remains to be seen. Though, with EA Play likely to be announced sometime in the Summer, fans can expect more information to be dripped out in due course.

Will FIFA 23 have an Online Career Mode?

There have long been rumors of an Online Career Mode coming to FIFA, though it’s never materialized.

Advertisement

Around the time FIFA 22 launched, though, there was a glimmer of hope discovered in EA job listings.

On June 3, 2021, we reported that an Online Software Engineer posting had been advertised, which had some very interesting details in the job description.

EA job advert says they're hiring Online Software Engineers to work on a FIFA "online career mode" New feature in FIFA 22? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1fgUXaI63Z — Dexerto FC ⚽️ (@DexertoFC) June 3, 2021

It said: “As an Online Software Engineer, you will help build our networked play development team – whether that be in our online Career Mode, ultimate team, or core online systems and protocols.

Read More: FIFA 22 Squad Battles rewards explained

“We are looking for engineers who enjoy prototyping and planning, adding amazing new features to an existing and beloved game, and improving existing code.”

That being said, it never came to fruition in FIFA 22 – potentially opening the door for the game after. Well, that very game is going to launch in 2022, so for Career Mode players, there may be good news coming.

Advertisement

Undoubtedly, more FIFA 23 leaks and rumors will surface throughout the calendar year, with EA likely eyeing a launch of October 2022. Keep checking back on this page, as we’ll be adding fresh details as and when they are made public.