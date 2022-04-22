Tales From The Borderlands 2: Everything we know – Story, characters, developer

A new crazy and zany adventure from Gearbox Software is on the way as Tales From The Borderlands 2 is officially in development. This is everything you need to know including a potential release period for the game and more.

The Borderlands series has produced some of the most compelling and insane characters and missions we’ve seen in RPG games. Along with their cel-shaded graphics and tight gunplay, the games have a certain appeal that has kept fans coming back for more over the years.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was a successful spin-off and the movie is well underway! But it appears as if the devs are gearing up for another Borderlands side project with the return of Tales From The Borderlands.

A sequel is in the works and some juicy details have already been discussed.

Does Tales From The Borderlands 2 have a release date?

The game doesn’t have an exact day it will come out, but Gearbox Software’s CEO Randy Pitchford confirmed at PAX East 2022 that Tales From The Borderlands 2 will release in 2022.

He also reassured fans that the game will officially be unveiled in the summer of 2022 with a ton of information and presumably a gameplay reveal.

Tales From The Borderlands 2 story & characters

Despite not being properly out in the wild just yet, Randy Pitchford has divulged some information already concerning Tales From The Borderlands 2’s narrative, who will return from the first game, and if anyone new is to be expected.

When discussing the new game at PAX East 2022, Pitchford said: “This time, we’re doing this to imagine all-new characters and all-new stories from the Borderlands. An all-new Tales From The Borderlands adventure.”

From the outside, it appears that the narratives of Rhys and Fiona are wrapped up and we’ll be venturing into uncharted territory with the follow-up, introducing even more faces into the franchise’s ever-expanding universe.

Pitchford also reaffirmed that the genre of the game will be “interactive fiction” allowing the player to dictate the narrative again.

A NEW TALES FROM THE BORDERLANDS IS COMING THIS YEAR!!!!!!!!! #PAXEast pic.twitter.com/kmuSsNq1nw — JayShockblast @ PAX East (@JayShockblast) April 21, 2022

Who is developing Tales From The Borderlands 2?

Unlike the first Tales From The Borderlands game which was developed by Telltale Games, the sequel is instead being developed in-house by Gearbox Software themselves.

Problems at Telltale Games led to the closure of the company and, even though it’s been restructured and is under new management now, Gearbox have decided they wanted to be hands-on with the newest iteration in the series.

