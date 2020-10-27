 Assassin's Creed live-action series is coming to Netflix - Dexerto
Assassin’s Creed live-action series is coming to Netflix

Published: 27/Oct/2020 14:41

by Daniel Megarry
Netflix have just announced that an original live-action Assassin’s Creed series is in development.

The streaming service revealed the exciting news in a tweet on Tuesday October 27. It came accompanied by a brief, mysterious teaser that showed off a new combined logo that will be used to represent the series.

It comes as part of a deal between Netflix and Ubisoft to create several shows based on the video game franchise, according to Variety. This will reportedly include live-action, animated, and anime series in the future.

Ubisoft’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as executive producers for the live-action series. There’s no word on casting yet, or whether this will be a retelling or original story, but we’ll keep you updated when we find out more information.

Netflix tease “epic” Assassin’s Creed live-action series

Vice President of Original Series at Netflix, Peter Friedlander, promised that the brand are “committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling” content based on the franchise, suggesting they’ll do their best to honour the source material.

Fans shared their (mostly positive) thoughts about the announcement, with one tweeting, “After what you guys did with The Witcher you have my attention.”

Others expressed their concerns over the direction the series might take, with one fan writing, “Great but if it isn’t like the game lore or something like the movie we’ve seen we don’t want it just making it clear here.”

Assassin's Creed Netflix logoNetflix promises an “epic” Assassin’s Creed series is on the way

Assassin’s Creed was previously adapted for the big screen in the Michael Fassbender-fronted 2016 movie, which featured an original story that expanded the franchise’s mythology. A sequel was reportedly considered, but that never materialized.

Netflix and Ubisoft have worked together before

This won’t be the first time Ubisoft have partnered with Netflix. A Splinter Cell anime is reportedly in the works, and the streaming service has also aired four seasons of the animated series Rabbids Invasion.

Netflix have found success with their The Witcher adaptation, so we can’t wait to see what they do with Assassin’s Creed.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness anime first look shared by Netflix

Published: 27/Oct/2020 10:49

by Daniel Megarry
Netflix have shared a pair of first-look images at their upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness animated series.

Since its original release on the Playstation in 1996, Capcom’s Resident Evil has gone on to become one of the longest-running horror video game franchises of all time, with seven (soon to be eight) mainline games and multiple spin-offs and movies to its name.

Now, it’s getting a Netflix original CG anime series which will follow heroes Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. It promises to “reveal a Resident Evil world unlike anything seen before” with plenty of horror and action sequences.

Claire Redfield in Resident Evil Infinite Darkness on Netflix
Netflix
Claire Redfield will return in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

The streaming service has unveiled two first-look images from the series, which give fans a better look at Leon and Claire’s character renders. They also teased: “When biohazards run wild, only a pair of veteran zombie slayers can get the job done.”

Infinite Darkness is set within the Resident Evil canon

While there’s not much to go on in terms of plot details, Netflix have now confirmed that the new series will be set within the canon of Capcom’s Resident Evil. As a result, it’s been speculated that the story will take place between Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4.

The series will be produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who’s worked across a number of Resident Evil titles. It’s set for release in 2021, coinciding with the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Netflix are also producing a live-action Resident Evil series, which will tell a brand new story about the daughters of series villain Albert Wesker. Interestingly, the series will take place across two timelines, with one set in the present and the other in the future.

You can find everything we know about the live-action series, including plot details, release date estimates, and the creative talent working behind the scenes here.