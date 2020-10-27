Assassin's Creed live-action series is coming to Netflix - Dexerto

Netflix have just announced that an original live-action Assassin’s Creed series is in development.

The streaming service revealed the exciting news in a tweet on Tuesday October 27. It came accompanied by a brief, mysterious teaser that showed off a new combined logo that will be used to represent the series.

It comes as part of a deal between Netflix and Ubisoft to create several shows based on the video game franchise, according to Variety. This will reportedly include live-action, animated, and anime series in the future.

Netflix + Assassin's Creed pic.twitter.com/i3RI438ejV — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 27, 2020

Ubisoft’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as executive producers for the live-action series. There’s no word on casting yet, or whether this will be a retelling or original story, but we’ll keep you updated when we find out more information.

Netflix tease “epic” Assassin’s Creed live-action series

Vice President of Original Series at Netflix, Peter Friedlander, promised that the brand are “committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling” content based on the franchise, suggesting they’ll do their best to honour the source material.

Fans shared their (mostly positive) thoughts about the announcement, with one tweeting, “After what you guys did with The Witcher you have my attention.”

Others expressed their concerns over the direction the series might take, with one fan writing, “Great but if it isn’t like the game lore or something like the movie we’ve seen we don’t want it just making it clear here.”

Assassin’s Creed was previously adapted for the big screen in the Michael Fassbender-fronted 2016 movie, which featured an original story that expanded the franchise’s mythology. A sequel was reportedly considered, but that never materialized.

Netflix and Ubisoft have worked together before

This won’t be the first time Ubisoft have partnered with Netflix. A Splinter Cell anime is reportedly in the works, and the streaming service has also aired four seasons of the animated series Rabbids Invasion.

Netflix have found success with their The Witcher adaptation, so we can’t wait to see what they do with Assassin’s Creed.