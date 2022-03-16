FromSoftware hints at Elden Ring sequel or more projects in the “franchise”

An Elden Ring sequel has already been hinted at by FromSoftware after the game’s massive success. Here’s what they said.

Elden Ring has sold a staggering 12 million copies in just under three weeks, already eclipsing earlier Souls games in terms of sales figures. This means that both Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware will consider the game to be a huge success and are likely already planning more games and media set in The Lands Between.

Of course, Elden Ring is the spiritual successor to Dark and Demon’s Souls, taking the brutal combat mechanics of those games and dropping them into a lush open world. Such a successful launch often assures the future of a franchise in gaming, and that seems to be exactly what’s happening.

Will there be an Elden Ring 2?

In a joint press release with Bandai Namco, FromSoftware described Elden Ring’s success as “a fantastic start for the new franchise”. They went on to say:

“Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide. We will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life.”

Future Elden Ring expansion

This is a rather tantalizing statement from both companies. Not only does it strongly suggest that an Elden Ring 2 is likely, but it also suggests that Elden Ring will become part of a bigger media franchise.

Previous FromSoftware games have had additional media made around them, but the overnight success of Elden Ring will have Bandai Namco figuring out how else they could expand the universe. This could lead to comics, novels, a movie, or a TV show.

Some fans will be wary though, Miyazaki’s storytelling, or the narrative style of Souls games in general, is very well suited to the medium of gaming. So, it may not translate well to TV or other more direct forms of entertainment. Although, it’s still an exciting thing to consider.

More importantly, though, it sounds like the new Elden Lord shouldn’t get too comfy on their throne. A new Tarnished warrior could soon be galloping across The Lands Between to challenge them in an Elden Ring sequel.